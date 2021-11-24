Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight end rankings

Here's another round of fantasy football tight end rankings. Although tight ends aren't the most lucrative players to help churn out points for fantasy owners, they can still tip the scales in favor of close games and fantasy managers that have good tight end matchups.

Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings: Start 'Em

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens got a much-needed week off, and they are facing divisional rival Cleveland Browns this week. The Browns defense has lost a step and shouldn't be vicious this week either. The Browns defense is currently giving up the 3rd highest touchdowns to tight ends.

PFF BAL Ravens @PFF_Ravens He’s the highest-graded TE for a reason.



MARK ANDREWS 🤯

He’s the highest-graded TE for a reason. MARK ANDREWS 🤯https://t.co/AbOwLuPl5g

Andrews should be a viable option this week as the Ravens look to expand their role as a receiver given the fact that other offensive players might still be out. Hopefully, Jackson is ready to go. If Marquise Brown remains out, expect Andrews to get a lot of attention and goal-line touchdowns.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos got a much-needed rest after suffering a lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are taking on their division rivals. The good news is the Chargers are one of the worst defenses against tight ends.

They currently surrender an average of 11 points per game and have surrendered nine touchdowns to tight ends through Week 11. They also allow 0.9 TDs on average, so expect Noah Fant to be heavily targeted in this game. Fant picked up 60 yards against the Eagles but expects a much better number this week.

Dalton Shultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The short week will affect both teams heading into Thanksgiving games. However, the Raiders remain one of the worst teams when attempting to defend against tight ends. Schult could be a good option, being that Dak Prescott will likely play with a huge chip on his shoulder.

Andrew Cooper @CoopAFiasco WEEK 12 MATCHUPS



GOOD

Evan Engram

Noah Fant

Dalton Schultz

Austin Hooper

Rob Gronkowski

Darren Waller



BAD

Hunter Henry

Jonnu Smith

Jared Cook

George Kittle

TJ Hockenson

Tyler Conklin

Dawson Knox

Cole Kmet



(2/5) WEEK 12 MATCHUPSGOODEvan EngramNoah FantDalton SchultzAustin HooperRob GronkowskiDarren WallerBADHunter HenryJonnu SmithJared CookGeorge KittleTJ HockensonTyler ConklinDawson KnoxCole Kmet(2/5)

Shultz was able to log 60 yards in the loss the Cowboys suffered to the Chiefs. With Amari Cooper potentially out for the game too, Schultz may be targeted much more.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht