Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide Receiver rankings

The fantasy football playoffs are approaching and that means it is time to buckle down and get the best possible lineup on the field in Week 12. Here we will focus on the wide receiver position, which has the potential to make or break any fantasy football team on a weekly basis.

There are obvious starters every week, such as Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill. But let's go a bit deeper and figure out others who should start, and some bigger names who should hit the bench.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings: Start 'Em

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. New York Jets

The Houston Texans won their second game of the season on Sunday in a shocker over the Tennessee Titans. Brandin Cooks just had very little impact on the game. That may spook some fantasy football owners heading into Week 12.

Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield Top-10 WRs in team share of receiving yards:



1. Deebo Samuel (42%)

2. Cooper Kupp (40%)

3. Davante Adams (35%)

4. Justin Jefferson (33%)

5. Brandin Cooks (33%)

6. Ja'Marr Chase (33%)

7. DeVonta Smith (30%)

8. Michael Pittman (30%)

9. Hollywood Brown (30%)

Cooks only had two catches for 18 yards in a game when Tyrod Taylor returned. However, the weather was not great and things are looking up this week against a terrible New York Jets defense. Cooks has 659 yards this year and most of his time has come with Davis Mills under center. Having Taylor back and going against the Jets is a great sign that he will rebound in a big way for fantasy football owners.

Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

This is easily the biggest risk of the week. Odell Beckham Jr. had a rough debut with the Los Angeles Rams, but it came on a short week when he just arrived after forcing his way out of Cleveland.

We all know that Kupp is the focal point in the Los Angeles offense. The injury to Robert Woods has opened up that second spot and Beckham is poised to swoop in and fill the void.

There is a narrative around Beckham that he makes quarterbacks worse. Baker Mayfield's poor play this year may prove Beckham was not the problem all along, and he can set the record straight with a big game Sunday. If he is open, Matthew Stafford is not going to miss him. That is exactly what fantasy football owners want to hear.

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

D.J. Moore hauled in a touchdown along with 50 yards Sunday in Cam Newton's return to the starting lineup. That is all we needed to see to realize Newton is going to keep Moore in his sights on a weekly basis.

Week 12 is tricky because the Carolina Panthers are matching up with a Miami Dolphins defense that has proven it can show up, even if only sporadically. The key here is that the Panthers are simply a better team with Newton and Moore is going to get plenty of targets. 50 yards and a touchdown represent a solid day and Moore looks like a safe choice in fantasy football until him and Newton prove otherwise.

