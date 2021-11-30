Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterback rankings

The fantasy football playoffs are drawing near, which means there is no room for error as Week 13 arrives. Quarterback remains a tricky position, especially in 2021 when there has been so much up-and-down play around the NFL.

While Week 12 was rough for some, Week 13 brought a fresh start and some potentially surprising results. Here are our Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings.

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Start 'Em

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It is easy to be spooked about Lamar Jackson after he threw four interceptions Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. But that appears to be an anomaly for the usually solid quarterback.

The Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews connection was STRONG on these two plays 💯(via @NFL The Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews connection was STRONG on these two plays 💯(via @NFL)https://t.co/bylTSPis43

Jackson entered the game with only eight picks on the year, so this was incredibly out of character. The Baltimore Ravens are now set to go up against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that got carved up by Joe Burrow in Week 12. That defense has allowed 41 points in consecutive games, and that was without facing a quarterback who can run like Jackson.

Fantasy football owners should have faith in the former MVP to bounce back against a divisional opponent headed in the wrong direction.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

This is the biggest risk of the entire week. However, it could pay off hugely. The New Orleans Saints are expected to go with Taysom Hill at quarterback this week and that means he can gain extra points by rushing for a few touchdowns.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys . Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps.

The Saints are also taking on a Dallas Cowboys defense that let Derek Carr throw for nearly 400 yards in a Thanksgiving thriller. Hill would not get the start if Sean Payton did not trust him to be a threat in the passing game.

A high-scoring affair is excellent news for fantasy football owners and taking a chance on Hill could be a bold move that could pay off hugely.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady may have only thrown for one touchdown in Week 12, but he still has 30 on the season. He is also going up against an Atlanta Falcons team in Week 13 that he picked apart earlier this season.

In Week 2, Brady threw for five touchdowns against the Falcons in a 48-25 blowout victory. He has two five-touchdown games this year and two more with at least four touchdowns. His fantasy football numbers remain solid without the threat of him taking off to run, and a slow Week 12 does not change that.

This is the time of the fantasy football season when reliable players are needed all over the roster. Brady represents just that and him taking on the Falcons is almost a gift for those with him on their roster.

