Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13: wide receiver rankings

The fantasy football playoffs are almost here as Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us. That means making some final waiver pickups and getting the best possible roster ahead of the fantasy football playoffs.

Here are the fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 13. We look at notable players who should start and sit on this crucial week of the fantasy season.

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings: Start 'Em

Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Odell Beckham Jr. finally got into the end zone in 2021 and had a nice Week 12 performance overall for the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He was also targeted 10 times in the game.

Beckham appears to be a legitimate weapon for Matthew Stafford in the Rams offense, and the two could build some further chemistry this week against a weak opponent in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Beckham can do well against Green Bay, there is no reason why he can't light up the Jaguars in what could serve as a nice bounce-back overall for the entire Rams team.

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a terrible day in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Chase Claypool still hauled in three catches for 83 yards. He has gone over 10 points in PPR leagues in each of the past two weeks and looks like a given to keep that up based on his size alone, no matter the opponent.

Claypool is also getting targeted enough to warrant him being in a fantasy football lineup. His three catches against the Bengals came on eight targets, so Ben Roethlisberger is still looking his way often.

Claypool is not putting up numbers to warrant a top receiver spot in a fantasy lineup. Yet his upside is evident if there is a void to fill in a lineup.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team

Hunter Renfrow is putting up some great numbers as a top option within the Las Vegas Raiders offense. He had eight catches for 134 yards against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, which represented a huge day in fantasy football.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Hunter Renfrow set new career-highs on Thanksgiving



🔹 8 catches

🔹 134 yards



UNDERRATED 🗣️ Hunter Renfrow set new career-highs on Thanksgiving🔹 8 catches🔹 134 yardsUNDERRATED 🗣️ https://t.co/7XdfrAsZkQ

Renfrow has gotten nine targets per game in three of his past four games and has two touchdowns in that span as well. Henry Ruggs' absence has opened a void in the offense, and Renfrow is filling the role nicely.

This week features the Raiders taking on the Washington Football Team. But for someone like Renfrow, who commands so many targets per game, the opponent may not matter. He seems like a sure bet to fight for over 50 yards and a touchdown per game. Those are not top wide receiver numbers, but they are enough to throw him into a deeper fantasy football lineup as a reliable option.

