Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterback rankings

The fantasy football playoffs are coming. That means it is time to finalize rosters and make sure the starting lineup is as strong as possible. There is nothing worse than a fantasy football playoff loss because a player was in the lineup when they shouldn't have been.

Quarterback is a crucial position in fantasy football all year. However, weather, injuries, and other factors make it an important one to watch late in the year. Here are our Week 14 fantasy football quarterback rankings with all that in mind.

Week 14 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Start 'Em

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were fresh off a bye on Sunday night, yet Patrick Mahomes struggled to put up any big numbers. He finished with 184 passing yards and zero touchdowns, but did add one as a runner. That run is why his Week 13 was not a total bust.

That marks two rough games in a row for Mahomes. Before Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, he also failed to get into the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys.

But there may be a blessing coming in Week 14 as the Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams met a few weeks back, and Mahomes had five touchdowns along with 406 yards. So if you needed a sign to play Mahomes, here it is in the form of the Raiders defense.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke makes this list as an option for fantasy football owners who may not have a top-tier quarterback on the roster. He has been trending upward the past four weeks and has only had one game this year without a touchdown.

His opponent this week is the Dallas Cowboys, who own one of the NFL's worst pass defenses with 261 yards allowed per game. Factor that in with Heinicke's stretch of touchdowns and he can have a solid performance in fantasy football if he can avoid any turnovers.

Again, he may not be a top option, but he is a solid choice if needed.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Yes, we are talking about the same Taysom Hill who tossed four interceptions last week against the Cowboys. And yes, it's the same Hill who is dealing with a finger injury.

But it's important to remember Hill still had a good fantasy performance last week thanks to his 101 rushing yards. An interception or two is not going to sink his day because of his rushing abilities, and he may be running more because of his hurt finger.

Moreove, his New Orleans Saints are taking on the lowly New York Jets this week. So expect a much better outing a week after Gardner Minshew was able to carve up the Jets defense. Hill should have a monster day both through the air and on the ground.

