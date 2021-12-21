Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 16: quarterback rankings

Here's an early look at the Week 16 fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks. In an ever-important playoff matchup for fantasy owners, utilizing the best matchups for those crucial points will help in getting respective playoff teams much closer to a championship.

With another week of no byes, there are some favorable quarterbacks who should throw themselves into some successful points for all parties considered. Here are the Start 'Em and Sit 'Em quarterbacks.

Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Start 'Em

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team

Dak Prescott has a very favorable matchup ahead against the WFT. They are currently second-worst in the league against opposing quarterbacks. The WFT currently sit tied in first, allowing 27 passing TDs to quarterbacks throughout the season. They are second-highest in allowing 21.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Tom Downey @WhatGoingDowney The Cowboys with Dak Prescott against the NFC East:



vs. Giants: 9-2

vs. Washington: 8-1

vs. Eagles: 6-3

vs. NFC East: 23-6



That's domination The Cowboys with Dak Prescott against the NFC East:vs. Giants: 9-2vs. Washington: 8-1vs. Eagles: 6-3vs. NFC East: 23-6That's domination

Although divisional games are much tougher for both teams, Prescott should do just fine against the WFT defense; especially considering he had a great day against the Giants this week. It should be more of the same for Prescott in Week 16.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears

Normally it would be an unwise decision to start Russell Wilson in any league, but he has had a bit of a revival in the past few weeks, and the Bears are a defense that likes to give up points to opposing quarterbacks. They currently allow 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They have also surrendered 24 TDs all season, which is good for a tie for fifth place.

Russell Wilson might be trying to heighten his stock for a potential trade in the offseason. Expect a good game from the Seahawks' embattled leader.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins are set to battle it out for playoff implications on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins are riding a six-game winning streak, and that is due to Tua's accuracy. Even with the young quarterback struggling in his game against the Jets, he still managed 16 fantasy points. Tua will get both Philip Lindsey and Jaylen Waddle back from the COVID-19 list, so expect him to sling it again.

The Saints defense still manages to give up 17 points per game to quarterbacks, along with surrending 15 TDs this season.

