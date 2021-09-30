Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide Receiver rankings

Fantasy Football has different methods and different kinds of leagues, but the fun is there every step of the way.

If you're playing in a PPR league, wide receivers are just as important as your running backs. Having a star player does not mean you should start him every week. That's because your goal as a fantasy manager is to set up the best possible lineup week-in and week-out to give your team the best chance to win.

On that note, here's a look at which wide receivers you should start with and the ones you should sit for Week 4 of NFL Fantasy:

Start 'em

#1 Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Viking

OBJ returned to action last week, and looked good. He played 52 snaps, and led the Browns in targets, catches and receiving yards. He is the clear top option in the passing attack, with Jarvis Landry out. No team has given up more yards and touchdowns to receivers lined out wide after the first three weeks than the Vikings.

#2 Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Three weeks into the season, Chase has exceeded expectations with four touchdown catches. He is a virtual must-start once again as the Bengals will host a Jaguars team that gave up over 100 receiving yards to Arizona Cardinals' Christian Kirk and AJ Green last week. Chase could be this season's Justin Jefferson (from last year), if he keeps up the pace.

#3 Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets

Jones was a disappointment against the Indianapolis Colts last week, but he is still in the starting mix for fantasy managers due to AJ Brown's injury.

Brown's injury leaves Jones in line to see a higher target share this week when the Titans face arguably the worst team in the NFL, the Jets. The game script could hurt Jones, as Derrick Henry could crush the Jets, but the WR remains a solid option.

Sit 'em

#1 Kenny Golladay, New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints

Golladay should be more involved in the Giants' pass attack this week, as Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are dealing with injuries. Nevertheless, he did little on the stat sheet after three games, and this matchup against the Saints is a difficult one.

The New Orleans Saints' defense has allowed just one touchdown to receivers lined out wide in 2021, and Golladay could see a lot of Marshon Lattimore. It is also worth noting that against the Atlanta Falcons, Golladay missed snaps due to a hip injury, and received an LP status on Wednesday.

Emily Iannaconi @EmilyIannaconi Giants WR Kenny Golladay on his lack of explosive plays: "I don’t really have an answer to that." bigblueview.com/2021/9/29/2270… Giants WR Kenny Golladay on his lack of explosive plays: "I don’t really have an answer to that." bigblueview.com/2021/9/29/2270…

#2 DJ Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals

Chark put up a nice line in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. But the WR has been very inconsistent in the past three weeks. He could have a great game against the Cincinnati Bengals,

The Bengals up big numbers to Adam Thielen but held Justin Jefferson and Allen Robinson mostly in check. With Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. in the mix, Chark could be a risk-reward proposition again.

#3 Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos

Brown dropped three passes that could have gone for touchdowns in last week's win over the Detroit Lions.

It is unclear where his confidence is right now. But the WR could face a tall task against a much better Broncos defense. That's because the Broncos have allowed an average of just 149.7 receiving yards per game this NFL season to wideouts and just one catch of more than 41 yards.

Top 20 NFL fantasy wide receiver starts in Week 4

1 Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. HOU

2 Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. ARI

3 Davante Adams, GB vs. PIT

4 D.J. Moore, CAR @ DAL

5 Tyreek Hill, KC @ PHI

6 Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. WAS

7 Terry McLaurin, WAS @ ATL

8 DK Metcalf, SEA @ SF

9 Keenan Allen, LAC vs. LV

10 Adam Thielen, MIN vs. CLE

11 Allen Robinson, CHI vs. DET

12 Deebo Samuel, SF vs. SEA

13 Brandin Cooks, HOU @ BUF

14 Chris Godwin, TB @ NE

15 Tyler Lockett, SEA @ SF

16 Julio Jones, TEN @ NYJ

17 Ja'Marr Chase, CIN vs. JAX

18 DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ LAR

19 Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. CLE

20 CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. CAR

