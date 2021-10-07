Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight end rankings

Tight Ends have become more of a hot commodity in the NFL for their dual roles in becoming reliable pass-catchers as well as their blocking ability in certain offensive schemes.

Tight ends like George Kittle and Darren Waller have morphed into some of the most dangerous field-stretching playmakers in the entire league.

Here's a look at the fantasy football start em' and sit em' Week 5 tight ends.

Start 'em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Week 4

Start Em'

Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Jonnu Smith is currently being targeted for the third most on the New England Patriots offensive front. Although his production isn't the highest, he was still able to pull in a TD last week and should see the same production or better against the softer Houston Texans secondary.

The Texans have allowed 3 TDs and 2nd most fantasy points against tight ends this season.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although the Miami Dolphins have become a bit stagnant in the past four weeks, Mike Gesicki has emerged as a dependable receiver.

Geiscki is currently seeing the third-highest target on the team and has logged 182 yards and one touchdown through four weeks. Look for the Dolphins to target the injured and weak secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gesicki's big-bodied frame should help him bully his way to points this week. Especially since the Bucs are allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Dalton Schultz has emerged as a trustworthy candidate for passes from Dak Prescott. The New York Giants will have their hands full attempting to stop the passing attack from the Dallas Cowboys, so expect Prescott to confuse their defense even more with packages that include Schultz.

The Giants are currently giving up their fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends and have given up four touchdowns to tight ends as well.

DFS Bargains

Mike Gesicki at Buccaneers ($4,300)

Jonnu Smith at Texans ($3,300)

Evan Engram at Cowboys ($3,200)

Sit Em'

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns

Jared Cook was able to torch the Las Vegas Raiders last week with six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown, but don't expect that same production against a tough Cleveland Browns defense.

The Browns have only allowed Travis Kelce to score a touchdown through four weeks. They have also only allowed a max of 5.8 fantasy points to tight ends. Sit Cook for now.

Maxx Williams, Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

Maxx Williams has garnered attention from fantasy league owners and is producing the 5th highest fantasy points for tight ends through Week 3. However, the San Francisco 49ers defense has been stingy against tight ends, only allowing one touchdown to tight ends through four weeks.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Tyler Conklin might seem an alluring pick against this mess of a Detroit Lions team, but be wary of leaning on Conklin to secure points this week.

Regardless of their shortcomings, the Lions always play tough when it comes to divisional opponents. The Lions are also not allowing many tight ends to score despite their 0-4 record. Bench Conklin for this week.

DPS Fades

George Kittle at Cardinals ($5,300)

Dallas Goedert at Panthers ($5,100)

Robert Tonyan at Bengals ($4,300)

Top 10 fantasy tight end starts in Week 5

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, vs Buffalo Bills Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders, vs Chicago Bears T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions, at Minnesota Vikings George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, at Arizona Cardinals Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, vs Indianapolis Colts Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills, at Kansas City Chiefs Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, vs New York Jets Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noah Fant, Denver Broncos, at Pittsburgh Steelers Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys, vs New York Giants

