Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight end rankings

Week 7 is set to start on Thursday, and this week will be no different in selecting which tight ends may provide some much-needed points to help tip the scales for a win among fantasy football owners.

Tight ends can be a bit of a gamble apart from the usual point monsters that include Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller.

Here are the Start 'Em and Sit 'Em tight ends for Week 7.

Start 'Em

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Now that Zach Ertz has been shipped to the Arizona Cardinals, expect Dallas Goedert to play a much more crucial part in the Eagles offense, especially since the Raiders are currently giving up 6th most points to tight ends and have surrendered four touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert was not able to play in Week 6 due to being on the COVID/RESERVE list. Should he be activated, expect a good game from the lone tight end in Philly.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Gesicki has emerged as one of Tua Tagovailoa's favorite targets yet again. Now that Tua is back from injury and seemingly back into the groove of things, expect Gesicki to be targeted plenty in this game.

The Dolphins are thin at wide receiver, so expect Gesicki to play in the middle of the field for plenty of YAC opportunities.

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

Zach Ertz has gone to bed with a 2-4 team and woken up on a 6-0 team. Now that he has Kyler Murray at quarterback, expect to see renewed use for the tight end. The Texans are a mess and currently give up the 3rd most fantasy points to tight ends. They have also allowed six touchdowns. Ertz could have himself a great game.

DFS Bargains

Ricky Seals-Jones at Packers ($3,700)

Cole Kmet at Buccaneers ($3,000)

C.J. Uzomah at Ravens ($3,000)

Sit 'Em

Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Evan Engram should not be starting in fantasy leagues this week. Although the Giants are at a complete loss on offense, Engram has only passed 9.5 fantasy points in two out of six games this season.

That, coupled with the fact that the Panthers have only allowed one tight end to score over 10 points this season. Sit Engram. See backup tight ends on the waiver wire this week that could provide some more dependable points.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team

Robert Tonyan has dropped the ball as of late and hasn't been able to score a touchdown since Week 2. Aaron Rodgers isn't even looking in the tight end's direction any longer, since he can't seem to get open. With less than three fantasy points week after week, go ahead and sit or get rid of Tonyan.

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers

Even though Mo Alie-Cox has been somewhat dependable and threw up a minimum of eight points every week this season, don't expect that to happen against the rested and dangerous 49ers defense.

Carson Wentz and the Colts may be starting to click, but the 49ers have only allowed more than 4.5 fantasy points at one time to tight ends this season.

DFS Fades

Tyler Higbee vs. Lions ($4,500)

Evan Engram vs. Panthers ($3,600)

Robert Tonyan vs. Football Team ($3,500)

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends in Week 7

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

