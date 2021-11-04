Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterback rankings

Week 9 fantasy quarterback rankings are here. The NFL is officially at the halfway mark for the 2021 season, and as such, fantasy owners should be at their own halfway mark.

Both seasons enter a crucial moment when teams should begin to separate themselves from the pack.

Teams with reliable quarterbacks will begin to look like true playoff contenders, in fantasy and the NFL.

Here's a look at the Start 'Em Sit 'Em quarterback rankings for Week 9.

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Quarterbacks- NFL Week 9

Start 'Em

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Herbert has had a tough go at things lately, dropping his overall fantasy points to a mere 24 in his last two games against the Ravens and Patriots.

However, the Chargers are now playing a softer Eagles defense that has surrendered a minimum of 19 fantasy points to four quarterbacks including Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo. This could be Herbert's comeback game.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Joe Burrow has been on fire as of late, and that won't change against a beat-up Browns team that the Bengals will face. Burrow has been able to achieve 20 points per game in the past three weeks.

Jake @cahill_42 This move by Joe Burrow is not being talked about enough This move by Joe Burrow is not being talked about enough https://t.co/lhGhzHXSeS

The Browns have given up 11 touchdowns and the 2nd most fantasy points in the past four weeks to quarterbacks. This should be a great pick this week.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

Carson Wentz has been enjoying some success as of the last three weeks, where he scored a minimum of 19 fantasy points each game. The Jets are also currently allowing the 3rd most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Wentz should have a good game against a weaker Jets defense.

DFS Bargains

Derek Carr at Giants ($5,900)

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Texans ($5,800)

Taysom Hill vs. Falcons ($5,500)

Sit 'Em

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams

This should be a no-brainer as Ryan Tannehill has been struggling on the fantasy quarterback front for quite some time. With the addition of Von Miller to the Rams, this defense could be even more stingy.

The Rams are only allowing 17 points maximum to opposing quarterbacks.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Matt Ryan has also been an inconsistent fantasy option. He has only been able to achieve 23 fantasy points in the past two games, and now plays a Saints defense that has been a terror for quarterbacks.

Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons This juke from Matt Ryan 😳



📺: FOX This juke from Matt Ryan 😳📺: FOX https://t.co/LtrjyrgGK2

The Saints defense has only allowed two quarterbacks to go over 18 fantasy points just twice.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jimmy Garoppolo had a very successful week, in which he put up 27 fantasy points against the Bears. That will not be the case this week against a very tough Cardinals defense that is surrendering the lowest number of points to quarterbacks in fantasy.

Garoppolo may be rattled all game, so let him sit on the bench this week.

DFS Fades

Kirk Cousins at Ravens ($6,200)

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Cardinals ($5,700)

Matt Ryan at Saints ($5,600)

The top 10 quarterbacks to start in fantasy in Week 9

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennesee Titans Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

