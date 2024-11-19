Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 12 feat. Bo Nix, Chase Brown, George Pickens, Taysom Hill

Finding the best fantasy football values in the trade market has always been a solid strategy for improving rosters. Managers generally want to sell players who may be in line to regress down the stretch and buy those who are trending in the right direction. Here are some notable players to keep an eye on in the Week 12 trade value chart.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart notes

Fantasy Football trade value chart - QBs

QB trade value chart (Sportskeeda)

Bo Nix continues to climb the trade value chart for quarterbacks amid his recent hot streak for the Denver Broncos. He has finished among the top ten weekly QBs in four of his past seven games, including season-best QB2 and QB3 finishes in the past four weeks.

Patrick Mahomes has been trending in the other direction as he has yet to give managers elite fantasy value like in years past for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has fallen to the 13th spot among QBs on the trade value chart.

Fantasy Football trade value chart - RBs

RB trade value chart (Sportskeeda)

Christian McCaffrey has played in just two games for the San Francisco 49ers this season, but he has done enough to move back into the top spot on the running back trade value chart. He is the highest-valued overall player entering Week 12, regardless of position.

Chase Brown has been skyrocketing up the fantasy football trade value charts and sits at the 11th spot among RBs. He has been excellent for the Cincinnati Bengals recently, finishing as the weekly RB12 or better in each of his past three games.

Fantasy Football trade value chart - WRs

WR trade value chart (Sportskeeda)

George Pickens has elevated his fantasy value since Russell Wilson took over at QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In just four games, Pickens has ranked among the top five weekly wide receivers twice with 22 receptions along the way.

Nico Collins is another valuable WR on the trade value chart now that he has returned for the Houston Texans. He led the NFL in receiving yards before missing five games due to an injury but was targeted seven times in his first game back.

Fantasy Football trade value chart - TEs

TE trade value chart

Taysom Hill has exploded in recent weeks for the New Orleans Saints, finishing as the TE3 or better in three of his past five games. His elite weekly ceiling has moved him into the top 10 tight ends on the trade value chart.

David Njoku has also been climbing charts in his recently elevated role with the Cleveland Browns. He has been targeted at least seven times in each of his past five games and has finished as TE8 or better in three of them.

