Fantasy Football Waiver Wire RBs Week 7: Elijah Mitchell or Jordan Mason and two other must-adds

The Week 7 waiver wire is officially one of the most important weeks of the season so far for RBs. This week saw CMC and Kyren Williams go down with possibly multiple-week injuries. It also saw past waiver wire selections turn into duds like Emeri Demercado. Week 7 byes also include Breece Hall, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, and Joe Mixon. This is the perfect time to grab an RB off the waiver wire.

Top RB Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowboys 49ers Football

#1 Jordan Mason/Elijah Mitchell

Jordan Mason or Elijah Mitchell? That is the question everyone is asking after hearing Christian McCaffrey may be absent this week. So which do you want for this week and possibly beyond? For me, the answer is Jordan Mason, and it is as simple as the fact that a player's best ability is his availability. Mitchell has played in 19 of 39 games. That's right he's missed more games by one than he's played in. Mason on the other hand has played in 22 games in his career with one less year in the league.

So what drives this decision? It's actually really easy for me, I don't go to the waivers for one-week solutions. I look for guys who could see more time down the line. Mitchell for the majority of his career has been a hard runner who finds himself on the sideline more than the end zone. Mason on the other hand has two TDs in the last two games and has shown up for the Niners when needed. Last week against the Browns he got two red zone carries and proved reliable in CMC's relief.

Mason is the pick here. Mitchell has too much of an injury past to trust for one week and with a Week 9 bye. The Niners might hold CMC out for two weeks to ensure he's ready for the back half of the season. In conclusion, you are going to want a durable back who's built to last an entire season in the backup/relief role. Mason is the best waiver wire pick up in San Francisco.

#2 Latavius Murray

There's a glaring consistency that you see throughout Latavius Murray's 10-year career. It's that he's only had one season where he didn't average 4 yards per carry. This year Murray is averaging 4.1 ypc, but the real reason you want him on your roster is his 12 red zone touches (leading all Bills RBs). Murray was given four red zone carries last week and 49% of the RB snap share.

The unexpected neck injury to Damien Harris will open up opportunities for Murray. If you know anything about Murray in the last two seasons it's that he's started as the back-up and ended as the starter. Last year in particular Murray finished as RB25 for the Ravens. Murray has a solid upside shot at scoring a TD every week and that's what you should be chasing. Look out for him on the waiver wire as he's available in 94% of ESPN leagues and 84% of Sleeper leagues.

#3 Zach Evans

Kyren Williams has been a stud in the Rams system and this week we're going to find out if it's been him or the team. Zach Evans is going to be our deciding factor and this week, Evans will get a lot of opportunities with both Williams and Ronnie Rivers out against the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams has been RB4 overall this year and the hope is that Evans can get a little bit of that rub. Last week the Rams ran the ball 50.9% of their plays and showed us how they want to attack opposing defenses. Make getting Evans a priority this week off the waiver wire.