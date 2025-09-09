Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2 Running Backs to target feat. Trey Benson and Kareem Hunt

Winning the waiver wire in fantasy football each week is one of the best ways to build a roster capable of winning a championship. Finding available players with upside improves the depth of any team, while also potentially adding a future starter in weekly lineups. Here are some of the top running backs to consider picking up with Week 2 approaching.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire RBs
#4 - Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers (2% rostered)
Kenneth Gainwell surprisingly played in 54% of the offensive snaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This was more than Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson, though he received just ten touches. He is still worth add from the waiver wire this week in what could be a committee approach to their backfield and he could be steal if he continues to lead the way in playing time.
#3 - Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs (19% rostered)
Kareem Hunt backed up Isiah Pacheco as expected for the Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2025 fantasy football season. Pacheco has severely struggled to return to his previously elite form since suffering a leg injury earlier last season. The Chiefs began to lean more heavily on Hunt when this occurred last year, and he did play in 38% of the snaps last week, so he is worth stashing off of the waiver wire in fantasy football for now.
#2 - Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (48% rostered)
Trey Benson was barely used at all by the Arizona Cardinals last year, but he appears to have earned more of a role for this season. He is still firmly behind James Conner on their depth chart, but the fact that he played in 33% of the snaps and received nine touches is encouragin for his fantasy outlook going forward. He was also efficient with usage, generating 75 yards, so it's possible that his workload will continue to increase in an effort to keep Conner fresh.
#1 - Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns (43% rostered)
Dylan Sampson outperfomred Jerome Ford as the Cleveland Browns' leading running abck in the first game of the season. His solid output inclouded 20 touches for 93 scrimmage yards, suggesting he could be their featured back going forward, at least until Quinshon Judkins potentially makes his debut at some point. Even if that does happen eventually, Sampson may work in a rookie tandem, especially if he continues to prove that he can be productive.
