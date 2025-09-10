Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2 Top QBs to target feat. Daniel Jones and Trevor Lawrence

Finding valuable targets on the waiver wire is one of the best ways to optimize any roster in fantasy football leagues. This gives managers the opportunity improve their depth with players that could become weekly starters in their lineups. Quarterbacks have always been the highest scoring position, so here are some of the top targets with Week 2 approaching.

Ad

Waiver Wire QBs for Week 2 Fantasy Football

Waiver Wire QBs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (8% rostered)

Ad

Trending

Jaxson Dart currently backs up Russell Wilson for the New York Giants. He was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to eventually serve as their starting quarterback. Wilson severely struggled in his first game, and if this continues, Dart could get his opportunity sooner than initally expected. He is a solid bench stash off of the waiver wire this week.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (15% rostered)

Aaron Rodgers was excellent in his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. He threw for four touchdowns on his way to finishing as the weekly QB7 in fantasy football. He is now two years removed from his devastating Achilles injury and could be on his way to major bounce back season with his new team.

Ad

#3 - Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (8% rostered)

Daniel Jones was one of the biggest surprises last week in his first game with the Indianapolis Colts. After winning the starting job over Anthony Richardson, he finished as the weekly QB3 in his debut game. He had a history of inconsistency with the New York Giants, but changing teams may have potentially unlocked his apparent upside.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (45% rostered)

Trevor Lawrence is currently available in more than half of fantasy football leagues and makes for a strong waiver wire target for teams in need of a quarterback. He is playing in a new offensive system for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has new weapons to work with, including Travis Hunter. He has previously finished as the overall QB8 and QB13 in his career, so a favorable ceiling is present.

Ad

#1 - Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders (17% rostered)

Geno Smith has finished among the top 15 fantasy football quarterbacks in three of the past four seasons. The best of those was a QB5 finish in his first season with head coach Pete Carroll when the duo was with the Seattle Seahawks. They have reunited with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, and after throwing for 362 yards last week, he could be a sleeper pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.