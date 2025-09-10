Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2 Top TEs to target feat. Brenton Strange and Juwan Johnson

Winning the waiver wire is one of the best ways for any fantasy football team to set themselves up for sustained success. Managers can find valuable upgrades for their rosters by adding new potential starters and other players who could realistically emerge as one eventually. Here are some of the top tight ends to target ahead of Week 2.
Waiver Wire TEs for Week 2 Fantasy Football
#5 - Mason Taylor, New York Jets (12% rostered)
Mason Taylor turned in a disappointing debut with New York Jets in his rookie season, recording just a single reception. The positive side is that it was for 20 yards and he also played in 88% of their offensive snaps. This suggests that better days may be ahead, especially in an offense that lacks any reliable receiving weapons behind Garrett Wilson right now.
#4 - Jonnu Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers (49% rostered)
Jonnu Smith appeared to lose most of his elite fantasy value he generated last year when he switched teams to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason. He got some of it back in his first game after outperforming fellow tight Pat Freiermuth on his way to finishing as the weekly TE11. He is a solid speculative add, especially with Aaron Rodgers still sorting out his target hierarchy this year.
#3 - Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (4% rostered)
Juwan Johnson led the New Orleans Saints as the preferred target for new quarterback Spencer Rattler last week. He played in 99% of their offensive snaps and generated eight receptions on 11 targets for 76 yards on his way to a TE4 finish. It's unclear if he can maintain consistent volume, but he is a strong waiver wire add for now.
#2 - Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (25% rostered)
Brenton Strange has the upside to potentially emerge as a reliable weekly tight end for fantasy football lineups. Evan Engram previously served as the Jascksonville Jaguars' starting tight end, finishing as the TE6 and TE2 across three years in the position. Strange is replacing him this year, so he has an ideal opportunity to potentially thrive.
#1 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (5% rostered)
harold Fannin Jr. was one of the biggest surprises from the opening slate of games for the 2025 fantasy football season. He outperformed David Njoku for the Cleveland Browns, so the rookie could be a key piece of their passing game this season. He may have the highest upside of any available tight on the waiver wire this week.
