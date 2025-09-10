Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2 Top WRs to target feat. Quentin Johnston and Kayshon Boutte

The waiver wire is one of the most important weekly events in all fantasy football leagues each season. It offers the best way to build out a sustainable roster complete with plenty of options that have legitimate upside to emerge as starters. The wide receiver position is always the deepest, but here are the top picks as Week 2 approaches.

Ad

Waiver Wire WRs for Week 2 Fantasy Football

Waiver Wire WRs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Ad

Trending

Wan'Dale Robinson was heavily involved in the New York Giants' passing chemes in their first game with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. He recorded six receptions on eight targets for 55 yards, despite their offense severely struggling as a whole. He can be added off of the Week 2 waiver wire due to his projected volume in his new situation.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

Calvin Austin III appears to have benefited from Aaron Rodgers taking over as the new quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, at least for now. Their first game together resulted in him finishing as the weekly WR12 with four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. He is a solid add from the waiver wire and could be valuable if he locks down their WR2 role behind DK Metcalf this year.

Ad

#3 - Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston was a major disappointment last year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He also entered this season with significantly more competition for targets after the franchise brought Keenan Allen back. He overcam all of this to finish as the WR2 last week with five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He now makes for a speculative add off of the waiver wire with improved upside.

Ad

#2 - Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

Kayshon Boutte turned in a career best seven receptions for 117 yards in his final game of last season. He carried that momentum into this year, recording six receptions for 103 yards in the first week. He could be emerging as the top target for the New England Patriots in an offense that has been desperate for reliable weapons.

#1 - Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Hollywood Brown has quickly elevated his fantasy outlook from a player that was bordeline to even be rostered to nearly a must start wide receiver. He is now the WR1 for the Kansas City Chiefs after Xavier Worthy injured his shoulder last week and Rashee Rice unavailable while he serves his suspension. This resulted in ten receptions for 99 yards last week, so he must be added in any league where he's still available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.