Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3 Top TEs to target feat. Juwan Johnson and Harold Fannin Jr.

The waiver wire is one of the best weekly oppotunities for fantasy football managers to improve their overall rosters. The best players to target often demonstrate legitimate upside and a growing role within their offensive system. Several options fit this description as Week 3 approaches, including the following five tight ends to consider adding.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire TEs

Waiver Wire TEs

#5 - Jonnu Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers (43% rostered)

Jonnu Smith had a breakout season with the Miami Dolphins last year, finsihing as the overall TE4 in fantasy football. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason which appeared to tank his fantasy vlaue due to the presence of Pat Freiermuth as another solid tight end. Smith has still proven to be valuable as the overall TE15 through two weeks with his new team.

#4 - Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (22% rostered)

Chig Okonkwo has yet to break out for the Tennessee Titans, but his workload this year suggests that it could be coming soon. He has played in more than 80% of the offensive snaps so far and has totaled seven receptions on ten targets. Cam Ward is still establishing his target hierarchy in his rookie season, so Okonkwo has clear upside going forward.

#3 - Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (20% rostered)

Isaiah Liklely turned in a career best TE16 finish in fantasy football last year, but an injury has delayed his debut for the 2025 season. He reportedly has a chance to get back on the field for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and continue sharing the field with fellow tight end Mark Andrews whenever he eventually does. He is available on the waiver wire in most leagues and now may be the time to add him.

#2 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (36% rostered)

Harold Fannin Jr. has been one of the most surprising tight ends during this season so far. The rookie has seemingly established a reliable worklaod in the Cleveland Browns' offense, despite David Njoku still being ahead of his on their depth chart. Fannin is an excellent waiver wire target right now as he currently ranks as the overall TE9 with 12 receptions on 14 targets through two games.

#1 - Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (18% rostered)

Juwan Johnson has been one of the best tight ends in fantasy football during the 2025 season so far. He currently ranks as the overall TE3 and has played in nearly every snap for the New Orleans Saints. He has been a key piece of their passing game with 13 receptions on 20 targets, but he's somehow still available on the waiver wire in more than 80% of all fantasy leagues.

