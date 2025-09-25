Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4 Top RBs to target feat. Woody Marks and RJ Harvey

The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, and fantasy football managers are hard at work constructing the ultimate team to outwit their rivals. While many players have impressed, many have also disappointed.

Ad

Running backs play a pivotal role in fantasy football, and a back who finds his groove is one of the most valuable commodities in fantasy football. Players like Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey have the influence to sway games.

But while it is crucial to get your RB1 right, adding depth to your roster's running back room is essential, especially when the wear and tear of the season starts to show.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That said, let's explore some of the best backs who aren't necessarily rostered who might provide your squad with an edge in Week 4.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4 Top RBs to target

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

4) Emari Demercado vs. SEA

Ad

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a major blow when running back James Conner was sidelined for the season with a foot injury. Conner played a key role in Jonathan Gannon's offense next to Kyler Murray, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.

With the leading back out, Arizona will roll with Trey Benson and Emari Demercado. While Demercado is slated to be the RB2, he is still projected to add value, particularly in fantasy football.

Ad

In Week 4, the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks for a divisional showdown. The Seahawks rank 23rd versus opposing running backs, and Demercado could put up some points, with NFL.com expecting him to bag 5.49 this week.

3) Woody Marks vs. TEN

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks plays in a deep backfield featuring six players. Marks has been producing consistently since getting a proper chance in Week 2.

Up against the Tennessee Titans this week, Marks is projected to record 6.56 fantasy points, facing a defense that ranks 30th in stopping running backs.

Ad

2) RJ Harvey vs. CIN

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey is establishing himself as the second fiddle behind JK Dobbins. While Denver is sitting on a losing record, Harvey has been making the most of the opportunities he has been given.

Hosting a Cincinnati Bengals defense ranking 31st versus running backs, expect Harvey to put up valuable RB2/FLEX points.

1) Isiah Pacheco vs. BAL

The Kansas City Chiefs finally won their first game in Week 3. The committee backfield of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco has been a staple of the offense.

Hosting the always-dangerous offense of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, there is an opportunity for an explosive player like Pacheco. Baltimore is the worst in the NFL against opposing running backs, and a player as agile as Pacheco should be able to capitalize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.