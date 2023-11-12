Fantasy Football Week 10 Start Em' and Sit Em TEs feat. Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram, and Dalton Kincaid

A tough week to have some major byes, but with Dallas Goedert, Tyler Higbee, and Travis Kelce all out. There seems to be no better time to have a tight-end start and sit article. This week I'm going to warn you against a consistent top-10 player, advocate for an under-the-radar stud, and put over the 2023 tight-end class as one of the best in years. It's playoff hunting season and I hope you are starting the right tight end.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Start Em' Tight Ends

1) Dalton Kincaid

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

I think it's official that Dalton Kincaid is the Bills TE1, even when Dawson Knox returns. It's undeniable that he's been the most productive of the two players and has put in work during this three-game stretch without Knox. Kincaid has averaged 16.3 fantasy points since Week 7 and has consistently been a top-10 TE during that stretch.

In Week 11, Kincaid plays a very favorable matchup against the Denver Broncos who have given up the most receiving yards to tight ends (569). The Broncos have also given up the third most points to tight ends with 9.4 fantasy ppg. Denver has allowed 15.7 ppg over the last five games, including TE1 and TE2 weeks to Cole Kmet and Travis Kelce respectively.

This game could easily get out of hand quickly and with his four red zone targets in the last three games. I think that Kinciad could be looked at early and often in this game. I'm going to put my money on Kincaid putting up another top-10 performance and being a start this week.

2) Sam LaPorta

Raiders Lions Football

The last time Sam LaPorta was on the field in Week 8, he had himself a day, going for 8 catches, 57 yards, and a TD. LaPorta has put together quite the season with his current standing being TE4 and he's had six TE1 weeks out of eight this year. One of the gems of a loaded rookie tight-end class and someone who should continue to succeed this week.

The Chargers have been targeted the sixth most by tight ends (67) and have given up the third most receiving yards (552). LaPorta has seen a huge uptick in targets over the last three games (28), almost nearly the same amount as the first five (31). Look out for LaPorta this week, as he's got another solid chance to be a TE1 and should be a start.

3) Dalton Schultz

Last week Dalton Schultz showed out by putting together a masterclass of a week. He caught 10 of 11 targets for 130 and a TD, finishing TE1 on the week and putting together his fourth TE1 week in the last five games. Schultz has put together an under-the-radar top-10 season so far.

The matchup is a juicy one for Schultz as the Bengals have allowed the last two tight ends to get targeted 11 times each. They allowed for 19 receptions and 230 yards to George Kittle and Dalton Kincaid. Now think about the production if either had scored a TD. Schultz has ten red zone targets this year and has one in 7 of 8 games. He has also had a TD in 4 of his last five games, this is a game I'm looking to exploit this week and Schultz is a start for me.

Must Starts

Mark Andrews

George Kittle

Fantasy Football Week 10 Sit Em' Tight Ends

1) David Njoku

Cardinals Browns Football

The past three weeks may be the best of David Njoku's career. During that stretch, Njoku had 23 targets (7 red zone targets), 13 receptions, 157 yards and 2 TDs. So why am I so down on him this week? Well, that's because the Browns are playing the hottest defense in the NFL right now in the Ravens.

Baltimore's defense has been stout against all positions but the tight end position has been particularly locked down in 2023. The Ravens have only allowed 4.1 fantasy ppg to TEs this year. Even though Njoku has faced Baltimore this year and had some success, finishing TE11. Since then the Ravens have only allowed one TE1 week to Trey McBride. I don't think that Njoku will repeat his performance against the Ravens and should be sat this week.

2) Kyle Pitts

Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts has come back to earth after giving us a couple of great games early on. Since Week 7, Pitts hasn't finished better than TE15 and it's been a real struggle to have him in fantasy football.

The real struggle though is going to be playing against the Arizona Cardinals who have been good against TEs. Arizona has allowed 5.2 fantasy ppg and it's mostly because teams can do whatever they want against the Cards. I expect the Falcons to not need Pitts this week like most of this season. Sit Pitts.

3) Evan Engram

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Engram has been really good this year and what has made it more impressive is that he has yet to score a TD this season. That's right. Engram has seven top-12 finishes this year without a touchdown. This is almost unheard of at any position let alone the tight end.

I think this is going to be his second game outside the top 12. The San Francisco 49ers pose a big threat to Engram, as the team has allowed the second-fewest yards (289) and touchdowns (1) to TEs. The Niners much like the Jags are coming off a bye and will be looking to make an immediate impact on the defensive front. Engram is a tough sit but I don't trust him against a stingy Niners defense.