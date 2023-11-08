Fantasy Football Week 10 WR rankings: Davante Adams has disappeared, but Tee Higgins is back

NFL
By Adam Hulse
Modified Nov 08, 2023 19:02 GMT
Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season will mark the opening slate of NFL games for the second half of the year. The NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, but the fantasy playoffs are even closer in most leagues. This means that all managers must lock in for the stretch run as wins and losses will become even more impactful than ever.

Managers who find the most consistent success in fantasy football are likely aware that setting lineups requires a specific strategy each week. Each position also requires a slightly different approach. When it comes to wide receivers, managers must narrow down the widest range of options in order to pinpoint the most favorable lineup options.

One of the best ways to directly compare various lineup candidates is by utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer. This valuable tool analyzes every possible factor for any players in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. It can also help to produce weekly rankings, like the following version for Week 10 wide receivers.

Fantasy football players will enter each week trending up or down depending on their recent performances. For wide receivers this week, CeeDee Lamb and Tee Higgins have recently seen their fantasy values significantly increase, while Davante Adams and Calvin Ridley continue to regress.

Bye weeks also play an important role when making crucial lineup decisions. Four teams will be off in Week 10, as the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are all on their byes. This means a few of the top overall wide receivers, such as Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp, will be unavailable in fantasy football this week.

Many managers will be scrambling to find replacements this week and will have several options to do so. Some of them include utilizing the fantasy football trade analyzer and searching through the Week 10 waiver wire. Managers may also take advantage of the following rankings for the top 50 wide receivers when finalizing their lineups this week.

Week 10 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 10 WRs
Week 10 WRs
  1. CeeDee Lamb
  2. Ja'Marr Chase
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Keenan Allen
  6. Mike Evans
  7. Brandon Aiyuk
  8. DK Metcalf
  9. Chris Olave
  10. Tee Higgins
  11. DeAndre Hopkins
  12. Garrett Wilson
  13. Adam Thielen
  14. Christian Kirk
  15. Nico Collins
  16. Michael Pittman
  17. Diontae Johnson
  18. Terry McLaurin
  19. Davante Adams
  20. Chris Godwin
  21. Amari Cooper
  22. Marquise Brown
  23. Jahan Dotson
  24. Tyler Lockett
  25. DJ Moore
  26. Deebo Samuel
  27. Calvin Ridley
  28. Courtland Sutton
  29. Jordan Addison
  30. Tank Dell
  31. George Pickens
  32. Drake London
  33. Jakobi Meyers
  34. Gabe Davis
  35. Zay Flowers
  36. Jerry Jeudy
  37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  38. Christian Watson
  39. Demario Douglas
  40. Khalil Shakir
  41. Quentin Johnston
  42. Rashid Shaheed
  43. Elijah Moore
  44. Brandin Cooks
  45. Josh Downs
  46. Jonathan Mingo
  47. Romeo Doubs
  48. Odell Beckham Jr.
  49. Rondale Moore
  50. JuJu Smith-Schuster

