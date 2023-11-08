Fantasy Football Week 10 WR rankings: Davante Adams has disappeared, but Tee Higgins is back

Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season will mark the opening slate of NFL games for the second half of the year. The NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, but the fantasy playoffs are even closer in most leagues. This means that all managers must lock in for the stretch run as wins and losses will become even more impactful than ever.

Managers who find the most consistent success in fantasy football are likely aware that setting lineups requires a specific strategy each week. Each position also requires a slightly different approach. When it comes to wide receivers, managers must narrow down the widest range of options in order to pinpoint the most favorable lineup options.

One of the best ways to directly compare various lineup candidates is by utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer. This valuable tool analyzes every possible factor for any players in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. It can also help to produce weekly rankings, like the following version for Week 10 wide receivers.

Fantasy football players will enter each week trending up or down depending on their recent performances. For wide receivers this week, CeeDee Lamb and Tee Higgins have recently seen their fantasy values significantly increase, while Davante Adams and Calvin Ridley continue to regress.

Bye weeks also play an important role when making crucial lineup decisions. Four teams will be off in Week 10, as the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are all on their byes. This means a few of the top overall wide receivers, such as Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp, will be unavailable in fantasy football this week.

Many managers will be scrambling to find replacements this week and will have several options to do so. Some of them include utilizing the fantasy football trade analyzer and searching through the Week 10 waiver wire. Managers may also take advantage of the following rankings for the top 50 wide receivers when finalizing their lineups this week.

Week 10 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

CeeDee Lamb Ja'Marr Chase Stefon Diggs Amon-Ra St. Brown Keenan Allen Mike Evans Brandon Aiyuk DK Metcalf Chris Olave Tee Higgins DeAndre Hopkins Garrett Wilson Adam Thielen Christian Kirk Nico Collins Michael Pittman Diontae Johnson Terry McLaurin Davante Adams Chris Godwin Amari Cooper Marquise Brown Jahan Dotson Tyler Lockett DJ Moore Deebo Samuel Calvin Ridley Courtland Sutton Jordan Addison Tank Dell George Pickens Drake London Jakobi Meyers Gabe Davis Zay Flowers Jerry Jeudy Jaxon Smith-Njigba Christian Watson Demario Douglas Khalil Shakir Quentin Johnston Rashid Shaheed Elijah Moore Brandin Cooks Josh Downs Jonathan Mingo Romeo Doubs Odell Beckham Jr. Rondale Moore JuJu Smith-Schuster

