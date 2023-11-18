Fantasy Football Week 11: 3 QBs to target after Joe Burrow's season-ending injury

Joe Burrow is a big-time asset in fantasy football, especially as the season is winding down. Most fantasy managers will have to look in the waiver wire if they want to replace a player of Burrow's caliber.

The trade deadline in some leagues has passed, making it harder to get a suitable replacement. Seeing the Cincinnati star going down is a nightmare, but all isn't lost.

What happened to Joe Burrow? Why Bengals QB is out for the year?

The Bengals star's 2023 season is over, as he suffered a wrist injury after a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Zac Taylor added that Burrow's wrist injury is a season-ending torn ligament.

Joe Burrow was given an MRI the following day that uncovered the damage and its severity, which could likely require surgery.

Joe Burrow replacements: QBs to target in Fantasy Football

#1. Jared Goff

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff has been leading the Detroit Lions to great success this season. He has been a top-15 quarterback in most weeks in fantasy. Goff has four games with 20+ PPR fantasy points thus far. The Lions signal-caller is on pace to get at least 200 points.

Goff has the weapons to keep up his success with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta. There is a chance he could be off the waiver wire, but is still available in some leagues. Goff is a very suitable replacement for Joe Burrow.

#2. Sam Howell

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell has been under the radar in many fantasy football leagues, meaning he could still be out there in waiver wires. The Washington Commanders quarterback has one 30-point game in fantasy, as he has only failed to reach double-digits twice this season.

Picking up Howell at this point indicates he could be the signal-caller to help one get far in their league. His consistency is hard to overlook, given the waiver wire at quarterback.

#3. Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield might have found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. His fantasy numbers show that the veteran signal-caller has been a solid option with four straight starts with 15+ PPR fantasy points.

Unlike Goff and Howell, Mayfield sits in over half of the waiver wires in leagues. Having a player like All-Pro receiver Mike Evans helps his value long-term and he might be a low-end, high-reward player.

Honorable mentions: Kyler Murray & Brock Purdy