Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings and Picks feat. Joe Mixon, Breece Hall, and more

Finding two viable running backs every week can be challenging for even the most experienced fantasy football managers. Playing the right matchups is critical to maximizing your scoring in your fantasy leagues.

It doesn't help that our streaming strategy has two prime defenses to target on bye this week - Carolina and the New York Giants. Let's rank the running back landscape into RB1s, RB2s and RB3s and highlight the best matchups to help you make those tough lineup decisions for Week 11.

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Week 11

RB1s RB2s Flex Options 1. Alvin Kamara 13. Kenneth Walker III 25. Rico Dowdle 2. Christian McCaffrey 14. Aaron Jones 26. Alexander Mattison 3. Joe Mixon 15. David Montgomery 27. Travis Etienne Jr. 4. De'Von Achane 16. J.K. Dobbins 28. Austin Ekeler 5. Saquon Barkley 17. Kareem Hunt 29. Brian Robinson Jr. 6. Bijan Robinson 18. Josh Jacobs 30. Jaylen Warren 7. Kyren Williams 19. D'Andre Swift 31. Audric Estime 8. Derrick Henry 20. James Cook 32. Tyjae Spears 9. Jonathan Taylor 21. Rhamondre Stevenson

33. Tyler Allgeier 10. Chase Brown 22. Nick Chubb 34. Javonte Williams 11. Breece Hall 23. Tony Pollard 35. Braelon Allen 12. Jahmyr Gibbs 24. Najee Harris 36. Gus Edwards

Fantasy Football RB Picks: Best Matchups of the Week

Houston Texans v New York Jets - Source: Getty

1] Joe Mixon vs Dallas Cowboys

Incredibly, Joe Mixon is 12th in the league in rushing yards (655) despite only playing in seven games this fantasy season. He gets one of the best matchups for running backs this week against a Dallas team that has given up the sixth-most rushing yards (1,369).

The Cowboys have allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns (15), while Mixon is tied for third in the league with seven scores this season. As a heavy road favorite, Mixon should have a rock-solid floor, as he leads all running backs in attempts per game (21.6) and faces a Cowboys unit that has averaged the third-most rushing attempts per game (32.6).

Schematically, Houston's rush offense isn't an ideal matchup for the Dallas' defensive front. The Texans prefer to get Mixon on the edges, as it runs the sixth-most outside zone this year (29.9%), while the league attacks the Cowboys the most on outside zone runs (32.1%).

With a league-worst stuff rate (14.3%), Dallas has allowed the ninth-most yards per carry at 4.7. Mixon is known for his explosiveness during his career and comes into this matchup with the 10th most runs of 10-plus yards (19), while the Cowboys have allowed the sixth-most explosives at 38 this season.

The Houston offense will get a significant boost with the return of fantasy star Nico Collins, but look for Mixon to challenge for the top overall spot against a rapidly fading Cowboys team.

Houston Texans v New York Jets - Source: Getty

2) Breece Hall vs. Indianapolis Colts

With Carolina taking the week off, the Indianapolis rush defense is the premier unit to attack in Week 11. Despite some disappointing results for Breece Hall and the New York offense the previous three weeks, the Pro Bowler is in line for a bounce-back game with a Colts defense allowing the second-most rushing yards at 1,483.

Hall has finished RB31, RB29 and RB22 since Week 8, which may cause fantasy managers to keep their expectations low, but he should settle in as a backend RB1 upgrade this weekend.

The Colts have also allowed the most explosive runs of 10-plus yards, with 46, and the most explosive touchdown runs with five this year. Even in a challenging year, Hall has retained his reputation as one of the most explosive running backs in the game, with 16 this season — seventh in the NFL.

We're banking on Hall's usage to spike in Week 11, as the Colts lead the league in touches to running backs (560), and the second most rush attempts per game at 33.4. Hall is 11th in the league in touches, with 172, and should see a jump in his 13.6 attempts per game and 17.2 touches per game averages.

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

3) Kareem Hunt vs Buffalo Bills

Kareem Hunt's run as the Kansas City feature back is coming to an end but at least we can use him for one more week. Hunt has played admirably filling in for injured fantasy star Isiah Pacheco has turned in three RB1 finishes in the previous four games.

Since making his debut in Week 4 for the Chiefs, Hunt has been 13th in rushing yards (449), third in rushing touchdowns (5) and 16th in fantasy points per game at 19.0.

The Bills rush defense will come into this matchup as the No. 2 in most fantasy points allowed (25.2), third in yards per carry (4.9), and second in yards before contact (2.5).

Buffalo has allowed the sixth-most explosive runs of 10-plus yards (38) and the ninth-most touches to running backs (487). Veteran linebackers Matt Milano and Baylon Spector have missed significant time on injured reserve, which has left the defense vulnerable to fantasy backs this year.

We're hoping for a shootout, as this is one of the weekend's best matchups between two perennial contenders. Try to get any pieces of the game in your fantasy lineups, and enjoy.

