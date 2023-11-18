Fantasy Football Week 11 Sleepers feat. Romeo Doubs, Jordan Love, and More

We are three weeks away from the playoffs, and with injuries and byes, we're all hunting for sleepers who can help us score points. These are the weeks that may cement your bye weeks and set you apart from the pack. This week's lineup includes an undervalued stack, an ascending RB, and a player vying for a full-time role.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Sleepers

Jordan Love

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rams Packers Football

Jordan Love is starting to put something together this season. He had 289 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions last week against a stout Pittsburgh defense. Love also had the second-most air yards at 395. So he's starting to move downfield; maybe it sticks, and the team can reintroduce Christian Watson to the downfield game.

The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points (20.2) to QBs this year, while giving up the most yards. The one intriguing stat is that they have allowed the most rushing TDs (4).

Love has two rushing TDs this season, and if given the opportunity, he should be able to punch one in this week. The real reason to start Love this week is the sense of urgency that needs to be felt in Green Bay. They need this win as well as a big showing from their QB of the future.

Devin Singletary

Texans Bengals Football

Devin Singletary came out hot last week and showed out in his new role as the Texans RB1. Putting together 161 yards and a TD on 31 touches, he made the Texans run game happen. Something that didn't seem possible with their current offensive line. This week it's the Arizona Cardinals and it should be another opportunity to feast against a weaker rush defense.

The Cardinals have allowed 22.1 fantasy points per game this season and have not prioritized stopping running backs. Arizona has allowed 14 touchdowns, 1,407 yards rushing, and 49 receptions.

Singletary is going to look at this as a final opportunity to put his stamp on the RB1 spot before Dameon Pierce comes back into the fold. Start Singletary this week.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Commanders Seahawks Football

Brian Robinson Jr has evolved into a different animal, including pass-catching in his arsenal. B-Rob had eight touches for 38 rushing yards while hauling in six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown last week.

Robinson gets the New York Giants, who are fresh off their second beatdown from the Cowboys. The Giants have allowed 20.4 fantasy points to RBs, giving up 12 total TDs and 1,336 total yards. B-Rob should have a big day this week and could easily be in for his third RB1 overall week. which makes him a strong sleeper this week.

Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Romeo Doubs is carving out his role in this Packers offense and should be a player to look out for this week against the Chargers. Doubs has officially become a part of this Packer offense, leading the way with 13 red zone targets. He has become the guy, with Christian Watson struggling this year with drops and overall production.

The Chargers are bleeding points to the receiver position, allowing 26.3 fantasy points. This sleeper article promotes a stack that very few want or maybe even have, and that's the Doubs-Love stack. Look out for Doubs this week, as the Packers are in dire need of a big win. Romeo should be a solid sleeper this week.