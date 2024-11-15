Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em TEs feat. Taysom Hill, Evan Engram, Tyler Conklin, Cole Kmet

Managers should have a specific strategy for approaching their fantasy football tight ends for starting lineups each week. Most options in this position are inconsistent, so it's important to analyze their recent performances and weekly matchups before picking one to start. Here are some of the best ones to target and fade in Week 11 lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 11 TEs Start 'Em picks

Week 11 starts (GETTY)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taysom Hill has done well in the 2024 fantasy football season in his utility role with the New Orleans Saints. He is also on his best stretch of the year, finishing among the top 15 weekly tight ends three times in his past four games. Two of those have been excellent finishes of TE5 and TE1, demonstrating his weekly upside in the right situations. Week 11 could be one of them, as Chris Olave is out again with an injury, so Hill could be busy against the Cleveland Browns.

Trending

He is joined by Evan Engram, who has been consistently solid since returning from an injury for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has finished among the top 15 weekly tight ends in four of his five games back and could have a favorable game script this week against the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars are the week's biggest underdog, so they will likely need to pass the ball often to keep up with the Lions.

Must Starts

Travis Kelce

George Kittle

Brock Bowers

Evan Engram

Taysom Hill

DFS Picks

Pat Freiermuth

Taysom Hill

Evan Engram

Will Dissly

Jonnu Smith

Fantasy Football Week 11 TEs Sit 'Em picks

Week 11 sits (GETTY)

After a promising start to the 2024 fantasy football season, Cole Kmet has cooled off considerably considerably in recent weeks. He has totaled just three receptions for the Chicago Bears across his past three games and finished as the TE35 or worse in all three of them. He is a clear fade in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers despite his overall TE12 ranking this year.

The New York Jets have used Tyler Conklin on over 75% of the offensive snaps in every game this season. It has produced inconsistent results in fantasy football, with as many finishes outside the top 40 weekly tight ends as inside the top 15. Considering he has recorded just one reception in each of his past two games, he should be avoided against the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Must Sits

Tyler Conklin

Cole Kmet

Dalton Schultz

Colby Parkinson

Chig Okonkwo

DFS Fades

Mike Gesicki

Tucker Kraft

Tyler Conklin

Hunter Henry

Jake Ferguson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.