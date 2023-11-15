Fantasy Football Week 11 WR rankings: CeeDee Lamb continues his hot streak as Justin Jefferson nears a return

Wide receivers are often among the most important fantasy football players to properly analyze during each week of NFL season. They represent the deepest positions by a significant margin, giving managers an abundance of various options to choose from. More choices don't always mean better production but require further analysis to pinpoint the correct targets.

Positional rankings are one of the best tools to navigate weekly lineup construction in fantasy football. This tool can give managers a better look at how the available options stack up against each other. Rankings may drastically change each week based on a wide range of factors, including direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, and projected offensive roles.

Managers must also pay attention to the bye weeks, as they determine the pool of available lineup options. Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season will see the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints on their bye weeks. This means that lineup staples like Michael Pittman, Drake London, and Chris Olave will be unavailable this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recent trends and injury news can also play a major role in weekly positional rankings. For Week 11, Justin Jefferson could possibly make his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury. He reportedly returned to practice, so the Minnesota Vikings have officially opened his window to return from the injured list. He should be considered questionable, for now.

Considering a trade for Kyler Murray? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

CeeDee Lamb is probably the hottest overall wide receiver in fantasy football right now. He has ranked either WR1 or WR2 in each of the past three weeks of his dominant stretch with the Dallas Cowboys. On the other end of the spectrum, Davante Adams continues to struggle this year. He has failed to eclipse 100 yards or score a touchdown in any of his past seven games.

These factors, along with many others, were taken into careful consideration to generate the following fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 11 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 11 WR rankings

Here are the fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season:

CeeDee Lamb Tyreek Hill Keenan Allen Amon-Ra St. Brown Ja'Marr Chase Cooper Kupp Mike Evans Stefon Diggs AJ Brown Brandon Aiyuk Jaylen Waddle DeVonta Smith Justin Jefferson Garrett Wilson DeAndre Hopkins Terry McLaurin Christian Kirk Puka Nacua Deebo Samuel Marquise Brown Davante Adams DK Metcalf Tank Dell Tyler Lockett DJ Moore Nico Collins Adam Thielen Amari Cooper Diontae Johnson Courtland Sutton Jakobi Meyers Rashee Rice Calvin Ridley Chris Godwin Zay Flowers Jerry Jeudy Jordan Addison Tyler Boyd Noah Brown Jahan Dotson Gabe Davis George Pickens Quentin Johnston Brandin Cooks Elijah Moore Jaxon Smith-Njigba Christian Watson Khalil Shakir Romeo Doubs Odell Beckham Jr.

James Cook or Javonte Williams? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for Week 10 MNF