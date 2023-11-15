NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Fantasy Football Week 11 WR rankings: CeeDee Lamb continues his hot streak as Justin Jefferson nears a return

Fantasy Football Week 11 WR rankings: CeeDee Lamb continues his hot streak as Justin Jefferson nears a return

By Adam Hulse
Modified Nov 15, 2023 16:48 GMT
Fantasy Football Week 11 WR rankings
Fantasy Football Week 11 WR rankings

Wide receivers are often among the most important fantasy football players to properly analyze during each week of NFL season. They represent the deepest positions by a significant margin, giving managers an abundance of various options to choose from. More choices don't always mean better production but require further analysis to pinpoint the correct targets.

Positional rankings are one of the best tools to navigate weekly lineup construction in fantasy football. This tool can give managers a better look at how the available options stack up against each other. Rankings may drastically change each week based on a wide range of factors, including direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, and projected offensive roles.

Managers must also pay attention to the bye weeks, as they determine the pool of available lineup options. Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season will see the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints on their bye weeks. This means that lineup staples like Michael Pittman, Drake London, and Chris Olave will be unavailable this week.

Recent trends and injury news can also play a major role in weekly positional rankings. For Week 11, Justin Jefferson could possibly make his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury. He reportedly returned to practice, so the Minnesota Vikings have officially opened his window to return from the injured list. He should be considered questionable, for now.

Considering a trade for Kyler Murray? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

CeeDee Lamb is probably the hottest overall wide receiver in fantasy football right now. He has ranked either WR1 or WR2 in each of the past three weeks of his dominant stretch with the Dallas Cowboys. On the other end of the spectrum, Davante Adams continues to struggle this year. He has failed to eclipse 100 yards or score a touchdown in any of his past seven games.

These factors, along with many others, were taken into careful consideration to generate the following fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 11 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 11 WR rankings
Week 11 WR rankings

Here are the fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season:

  1. CeeDee Lamb
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Keenan Allen
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Ja'Marr Chase
  6. Cooper Kupp
  7. Mike Evans
  8. Stefon Diggs
  9. AJ Brown
  10. Brandon Aiyuk
  11. Jaylen Waddle
  12. DeVonta Smith
  13. Justin Jefferson
  14. Garrett Wilson
  15. DeAndre Hopkins
  16. Terry McLaurin
  17. Christian Kirk
  18. Puka Nacua
  19. Deebo Samuel
  20. Marquise Brown
  21. Davante Adams
  22. DK Metcalf
  23. Tank Dell
  24. Tyler Lockett
  25. DJ Moore
  26. Nico Collins
  27. Adam Thielen
  28. Amari Cooper
  29. Diontae Johnson
  30. Courtland Sutton
  31. Jakobi Meyers
  32. Rashee Rice
  33. Calvin Ridley
  34. Chris Godwin
  35. Zay Flowers
  36. Jerry Jeudy
  37. Jordan Addison
  38. Tyler Boyd
  39. Noah Brown
  40. Jahan Dotson
  41. Gabe Davis
  42. George Pickens
  43. Quentin Johnston
  44. Brandin Cooks
  45. Elijah Moore
  46. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  47. Christian Watson
  48. Khalil Shakir
  49. Romeo Doubs
  50. Odell Beckham Jr.

James Cook or Javonte Williams? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for Week 10 MNF

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...