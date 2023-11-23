Fantasy Football Week 12 Buy Low Sell High Trade Candidates: Cash in on Ja'Marr Chase, invest in Kyren Williams and more

Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season offers the last opportunity for many managers to make trades to improve their rosters. This week represents the trade deadline in many leagues.

With the fantasy playoffs quickly approaching, this makes it more important than ever to make final adjustments for one last push toward a potential championship. Wrong moves at this point of the year can potentially end a team's season while landing the right player can potentially be the final piece needed to take home the trophy.

When determining which players to target in the trade market, managers should remain much more focused on their projections for the remainder of the season, rather than their production during the year so far. This can help to maximize weekly scores during the fantasy football playoffs.

The general strategy is to attempt to send away players who have seemingly already passed their maximum potential and swap them for other assets who could legitimately see an increase in their value over the next few weeks. Changes to offensive roles or personnel due to injuries and other reasons can sometimes indicate these shifts in fantasy values.

Some managers may worry about not getting the proper return value when making a deal, but the fantasy football trade analyzer can help ensure they do. This valuable tool weighs every possible factor in assigning specific numerical trade values to any players or draft picks in fantasy football.

The analyzer helps to make sure the appropriate packages are being swapped. It was also used to help produce the following list of buys and sells entering Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season along with some examples of fair deals.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Sell High Trade Candidates

Chase trade

#1. Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating news following their most recent game when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury. He will reportedly be replaced by Jake Browning, his inexperienced backup, for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. This hurts the fantasy football outlook for all of their pass-catchers due to the major demotion at quarterback.

This creates a rare opportunity where selling an absolute superstar like Ja'Marr Chase actually makes a ton of sense. It's unlikely that he will post the same elite numbers that he has done with Burrow, simply due to Browning unlikely being as productive of a passer. Chase could demand a strong return package of multiple starters in fantasy football, while avoiding the risk of what his dip may look like.

#2. Trey McBride

The Arizona Cardinals lost starting tight end Zach Ertz in Week 7 due to an injury that landed him on the injured reserve list. In four games without him in the lineup, Trey McBride has quickly emerged as one of the most productive fantasy football tight ends. He has ranked among the top 11 players in his position in three of those four games, including two top-two finishes in PPR leagues.

What makes McBride the ideal sell-high candidate right now is that the Cardinals have remained consistent in saying that Ertz's injury is not season-ending. They are expecting him to return this year and he is first eligible to do so in Week 12. Whenever he does, it's likely that he will take away some of McBride's usage and cause his output to decrease. Managers should cash in on him now at his likely maximum value.

#3. Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns recently announced that Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. This is a devastating blow to their 2023 NFL season, as well as to all of their pass-catcher's fantasy football values. The demotion to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterbacks will likely hurt Amari Cooper more than anyone else.

With Watson in the lineup, Cooper was on a streak of three consecutive games with at least five receptions and 90 yards. In his past two games with Thompso-Robinson at quarterback, he has combined to record just 50 total yards. His fantasy football value for the remainder of the season is likely to see regression, making him a trade candidate now before it's too late to capitalize on his current value.

Before replacing any of these players in fantasy football lineups, make sure to reference the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Buy Low Trade Candidates

Williams trade

#1. Kyren Williams

The Los Angeles Rams opened the 2023 NFL season with Cam Akers as their starting running back. After trading him away to the Minnesota Vikings, they turned the role over to Kyren Williams. He immediately performed as one of the best overall fantasy football running backs, finishing among the top 10 players in the position four times in his first six games.

Unfortunately for the Rams, as well as his fantasy football managers, Williams landed on the injured reserve list. He has now served his minimum required absence and is expected to return in Week 12. The Rams also released Darrell Henderson, showing their confidence in Williams being at full health. Now is the time to buy back into him before his value skyrockets again.

#2. Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys began a new era with their running back position this season when they released Ezekiel Elliot and made Tony Pollard their featured back. He opened the year by scoring a touchdown in his first game, but followed that up by going scoreless in his next eight games. With how good their offense has been playing, it almost seems unbelievable that he couldn't find the endzone.

The streak finally ended last week when Pollard finally scored his second touchdown of the season. While many managers have been disappointed with the high draft pick they invested in him, it's reasonable to believe that his best games are still in front of him. He can be acquired at a cheap price and easily carries a top 10 upside, making him a wise buy-low option.

#3. Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals have played most of this season with backup quarterbacks as Kyler Murray continued to recover from surgery. He made his long-awaited return two weeks ago and looked mostly his usual self, scrambling around and making dynamic plays. As he gets healthy and shakes the rust off, there's good reason to believe he can once again be a fantasy superstar.

In his first three years with the Cardinals, Murray finished each year ranked among the top ten overall quarterbacks in fantasy football. He was well on his way to doing so again last year, before an injury cut his season short at just 11 games. Despite only being back for two games this season, he has already ranked as the QB13 and QB6 in fantasy football. Managers should buy him now before the price tag gets too high.