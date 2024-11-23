Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings and Picks feat. De'Von Achane, James Conner and more 

Finding viable running backs in half-PPR leagues every week can be challenging for even the most experienced fantasy football managers. Playing the right matchups is critical to maximizing your scoring in your fantasy leagues. These decisions could make or break your championship aspirations, with the fantasy playoffs approaching.

Let's rank the running back landscape into RB1s, RB2s and RB3s and highlight the best matchups to help you make those tough lineup decisions for Week 12.

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Week 12

RB1s RB2s Flex Options 1. Christian McCaffrey 13. Brian Robinson Jr. 25. Ameer Abdullah 2. De'Von Achane 14. Kareem Hunt 26. Nick Chubb 3. Saquon Barkley 15. Chuba Hubbard 27. Rachaad White 4. Joe Mixon 16. Rhamondre Stevenson 28. Javonte Williams 5. Kyren Williams 17. Aaron Jones 29. Jaylen Warren 6. James Conner 18. Tyrone Tracy Jr. 30. Austin Ekeler 7. Derrick Henry 19. J.K. Dobbins 31. Jerome Ford 8. Kenneth Walker III 20. Najee Harris 32. Audric Estime 9. Josh Jacobs 21. Tony Pollard

33. Cam Akers 10. Jonathan Taylor 22. D'Andre Swift 34. Justice Hill 11. Jahmyr Gibbs 23. Bucky Irving 35. Roschon Johnson 12. David Montgomery 24. Rico Dowdle 36. Zach Charbonnet

Fantasy Football RB Picks: Best Matchups of the Week

#1) De'Von Achane vs New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

Before we get into the matchup details, let's be thankful that De'Von Achane will be in the State of Flordia in Week 12. We saw what happened in the "Snow Globe" game on Thursday Night Football with the Steelers and Browns and how it affected the gameplay. We might get more nationwide this weekend as winter weather suddenly appears in NFL cities.

Without the weather greatly impacting this game, Achane could challenge for the overall RB1 with his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield in combination with the Patriots' poor rush defense. The second-year back is fifth in the league in receiving yards per game (32.6) and second in receptions per game (4.6) and will be going against one of the best matchups in fantasy football.

The Patriots will come into Miami with the 10th most rushing yards allowed (1,412), the seventh most redzone attempts (62), and the 11th most explosive runs of 10-plus yards to running backs (36).

Achane is just 20th in the league in touches (16.8) but has a real chance to see his opportunities increase with some positive game script. New England has allowed at least 80 rushing yards and a touchdown to fantasy backs in seven of its 11 games this season.

Including 100-plus yard rushing performances by Jordan Mason (123), Joe Mixon (102), Tank Bigsby (118) and Tony Pollard (128), Achane is our second-ranked running back on the weekend in half-PPR leagues.

#2 James Conner vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Now we're getting into the bad weather games for Week 12, and this one benefits veteran James Conner. The Cardinals are coming off its bye and must travel to a rainy Pacific Northwest this weekend to face divisional rival Seattle.

Conner has been a quintessential RB2 this season, but his fantasy managers could have a top-five option when we review our matchups by the end of the week. Conner comes into this matchup 13th in rushing yards (697), eighth in yards per carry (4.8), and third in explosive runs of 10-plus yards (23).

Seattle has done a decent job with in-division matchups the previous two weeks in Kyren Williams (69 rushing yards) and Christian McCaffrey (79 rushing yards) and will get another NFC West back in Conner.

The Seahawks have been vulnerable in its rush defense this season — especially between Week 5 through 8. Seattle allowed solid rushing yard performances to Tyrone Tracy Jr. (129), Isaac Guerendo (99), Bijan Robinson (103) and James Cook (111).

The Seahawks have allowed the second most redzone attempts (68) this season, while Conner is fourth in redzone attempts (36). It should be a slippery day in Seattle, and running backs become a premium for ball security, elevating Conner's touches from his usual 18.3 per game.

#3) Kareem Hunt vs Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Last week, we thought it was Kareem Hunt's last game as a starter for Kansas City, with Isiah Pacheco set to return to the lineup. We may get one more matchup, and this week is one of the best on the slate in Week 12.

The Panthers have allowed the second-most rushing yards this season (1,601), the second-most rushing touchdowns allowed (17) and the 10th-most explosive runs of 10-plus yards (37).

Hunt has yet to be a star replacing Pacheco with his 3.7 yards per carry, but it's still impressive he's 28th in the league in rushing yards (509) despite making his debut in Week 4.

The veteran back has the third-most touches per game (21.9), the fourth-most redzone attempts (32) and the second-most goalline attempts (15). The Panthers defense is one of the worst defenses in high-scoring situations as it has the most redzone rushing attempts (75) and the second-most goalline attempts this season (23).

There's a chance Pacheco will return to his usual role and relegate Hunt to his backup role. So whoever starts in this game against the Panthers should be considered a high-end RB2.

