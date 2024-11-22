Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em TEs feat. Jonnu Smith, Will Dissly, Mark Andrews, TJ Hockenson

Finding the right tight end to start in fantasy football each week requires managers to have a strategy. Most options at this position are inconsistent, so it's always important to analyze recent performances and weekly matchups before determining who to start. Here are some of the best targets and fades for Week 12 lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 12 TEs Start 'Em picks

Week 12 starts

Jonnu Smith has emerged as a valuable tight end during the 2024 fantasy football. The Miami Dolphins have been brutal for the position in recent years but as Jaylen Waddle continues to struggle this seaosn, Smith has stepped up in a big way.

He has exceeded 40 yards in five of his past six games and has scored three touchdowns during that time. He also has weekly finishes of TE1 and TE2 during that same stretch, giving him plenty of upside in a favorable a Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Will Dissly has also broken out as a valuable fantasy football tight end in recent weeks for the Los Angeles Chargers. He has been targeted by Justin Herbert at least six times in four of his past five games and has finished among the top eight weekly tight ends in two of them. He will look to keep it rolling against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the most passing yards per game this year.

Must Starts

Travis Kelce

Trey McBride

George Kittle

Brock Bowers

Will Dissly

Jonnu Smith

DFS Picks

Will Dissly

Jonnu Smith

Sam LaPorta

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Fantasy Football Week 12 TEs Sit 'Em picks

Week 12 sits

TJ Hockenson has missed most of the 2024 season with an injury, but he made his return for the Minnesota Vikings three weeks ago. He has finished outside of the top 25 weekly tight ends in two of those games, so he has struggled to establish a reliable role this year. This makes him a fade in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears' solid pass defense.

He is joined by Mark Andrews, who is having an inconsistent fantasy football season for the Baltimore Ravens this year. He opened the year by finishing outside of the top 20 weekly tight ends four times in his first five games before turning in three consecutive finishes of TE10 or better. He has now finished outside of the top 25 in two of his past three games, so he should be avoided against the Los Angeles Chargers' stingy defense.

Must Sits

Dalton Schultz

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

TJ Hockenson

Chig Okonkwo

DFS Fades

Tucker Kraft

Hunter Henry

Cole Kmet

Dallas Goedert

Cade Otton

