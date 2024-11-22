Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings and Picks feat. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Malik Nabers, and more 

  • home icon
By Michael Chasco
Modified Nov 22, 2024 09:07 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

The wide receiver position has been the most challenging for fantasy football managers this season. Even the most experienced players are tested weekly with injuries to star fantasy wideouts. With six teams on bye in Week 12, playing the matchups could be a viable option for winning your all important matchup before the stretch run to the playoffs.

Let's dive into the best half-PPR options for Week 12 and rank every fantasy-relevant wideout into three categories: WR1s, WR2s and WR3s for your tough lineup decisions for season-long and DFS action.

Fantasy Football WR Rankings for Week 12

WR1sWR2sWR3s
1. Amon-Ra St. Brown13. George Pickens25. Quentin Johnston
2. Justin Jefferson14. Courtland Sutton26. Josh Downs
3. Puka Nacua15. Jayden Reed27. DJ Moore
4. Cooper Kupp16. Zay Flowers28. DeAndre Hopkins
5. Nico Collins17. Jaxon Smith-Njigba29. Jakobi Meyers
6. A.J. Brown18. Deebo Samuel Sr. 30. Jameson Williams
7. Tyreek Hill19. Terry McLaurin31. Michael Pittman Jr.
8. DK Metcalf20. Tank Dell32. Keenan Allen
9. CeeDee Lamb21. Jauan Jennings33. Romeo Doubs
10. Malik Nabers22. Calvin Ridley34. Rome Odunze
11. Ladd McConkey23. DeVonta Smith35. Christian Watson
12. Mike Evans24. Marvin Harrison Jr. 36. Cedric Tillman
Fantasy Football Best WR Matchups for Week 12

#1 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Sun God tops our list of wideouts with one of the best matchups in fantasy football in Week 12. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been on fire lately and finished as the overall WR1 last week with 11 catches, 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns against a poor Jaguars defense.

He has a real chance to repeat that kind of performance this week as St. Brown sets up to feast on another poor pass defense in Indianapolis. The Colts have allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season (2,719) while allowing the eighth most receptions per game (22.5) to wideouts.

St. Brown comes into this matchup 10th among all receivers with 2.40 yards per route run, while the Colts have allowed the seventh-most passing yards per target this season (7.1).

You must love the Lions' aggressive approach, even with massive leads, as a negative game script won't affect our fantasy points outlook for any Lions skill position players. Regardless of format, you were firing up St. Brown, but he should be the first player to add in DFS builds this weekend.

#2 Malik Nabers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This one is tough. Unlike St. Brown, which's listed above, the New York offense is one of the worst units in fantasy football.

The Giants finally pulled the plug on quarterback Daniel Jones after another dreadful season as the starter despite having a dynamic rookie receiver in Malik Nabers to throw to. Nabers' outlook has more volatility, and he must produce with a backup quarterback, Tommy DeVito, for at least this game and possibly the rest of the fantasy season.

Fortunately for DeVito and Nabers, the Giants have an advantageous pass defense to exploit in the Buccaneer's secondary in Week 12. Tampa Bay has allowed the third-most passing yards per game (283.5), the second-most receptions per game (25.8) and the fifth-most passing touchdowns (20) this year..

Nabers is 17th among all wideouts with yards per route run of 2.03, while the Buccaneers allow the ninth-highest yards per target at 7.0. Some fantasy managers may be skeptical of Nabers' outlook with DeVito making his first start of the season, but the rookie will have an enticing matchup and should remain locked in as a low-end WR1 this weekend.

#3 Ladd McConkey vs Baltimore Ravens

Coming off a career game in targets (9), receptions (6) and receiving yards (123) in Week 11, the arrow is pointing up for rookie Ladd McConkey.

He looks to build off that performance and will have the best matchup for fantasy wideouts this Monday. The Ravens have allowed the most passing yards per game (304.6), the second-most touchdowns (22) and the most receptions per game (25.8) this year.

McConkey will appear as a WR1 for the first time all season and comes into this matchup 13th in yards per route run (2.24). Baltimore has allowed the sixth-most yards per target this season (7.1).

The projections before the season that the Chargers would have a run-heavy offense were greatly exaggerated, as quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league entering Week 12.

We're hoping for a shootout and plenty of fantasy points in this potential playoff preview. McConkey is a must-start regardless of format and should be a mainstay for the rest of the fantasy season.

