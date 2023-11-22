NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Fantasy Football Week 12 WR rankings: Puka Nacua is on the rise again

Fantasy Football Week 12 WR rankings: Puka Nacua is on the rise again

By Adam Hulse
Modified Nov 22, 2023 20:58 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Week 12 WR rankings

Wide receivers have always been among the most popular fantasy football players, especially with PPR formats taking over most leagues in recent years. They also play in the deepest position, giving fantasy managers more legitimate options to choose from than in any other position.

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season will feature a full slate of 16 games, with no teams on their bye weeks, basically maximizing the available player pool to choose from for fantasy lineups.

The only catch with this particular week is the unique schedule. Three games will be played on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and for the first time ever, the NFL will feature an afternoon game on Black Friday.

This week's schedule is critical for fantasy football managers, as they will need to decide more lineup selections far earlier than usual.

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

By the time the major slate begins on Sunday, eight teams will have completed their games, ensuring that all of their players are available for fantasy football. Managers who want to use any of these players must insert them into their lineups prior to their respective kickoffs.

While no teams are on their bye weeks, several notable injuries should be taken into account for wide receivers. Cooper Kupp appears questionable to play this week, significantly improving Puka Nacua in the weekly rankings. On the other hand, Ja'Marr Chase recently lost Joe Burrow to injury, causing his stock to plummet due to the demotion at quarterback.

Many managers are also patiently awaiting the official injury status of Justin Jefferson, who is nearing a return from the injured reserve list. He was the first overall pick in many fantasy drafts this year, so his absence has been completely devastating to many lineups. He has been the most consistently dominant fantasy football wide receiver over the past three years.

All of these key injury situations, along with several others, were taken into careful consideration when analyzing the available options in Week 12. They were combined with the usual breakdown of player values to generate the following weekly rankings for fantasy football wide receivers:

Week 12 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 12 WRs
Week 12 WRs
  1. CeeDee Lamb
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. AJ Brown
  5. Justin Jefferson
  6. Puka Nacua
  7. Mike Evans
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  9. Keenan Allen
  10. Tank Dell
  11. Brandon Aiyuk
  12. Ja'Marr Chase
  13. Nico Collins
  14. Christian Kirk
  15. Jaylen Waddle
  16. DJ Moore
  17. Adam Thielen
  18. DK Metcalf
  19. Chris Olave
  20. Michael Pittman
  21. Calvin Ridley
  22. Garrett Wilson
  23. Davante Adams
  24. DeVonta Smith
  25. Zay Flowers
  26. DeAndre Hopkins
  27. Terry McLaurin
  28. Tyler Lockett
  29. Courtland Sutton
  30. Deebo Samuel
  31. Chris Godwin
  32. Jordan Addison
  33. Amari Cooper
  34. Marquise Brown
  35. Rashee Rice
  36. Drake London
  37. Diontae Johnson
  38. Rashid Shaheed
  39. Demario Douglas
  40. Brandin Cooks
  41. Gabe Davis
  42. George Pickens
  43. Jerry Jeudy
  44. Romeo Doubs
  45. Jakobi Meyers
  46. Khalil Shakir
  47. Christian Watson
  48. Tutu Atwell
  49. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  50. Odell Beckham Jr.

D'Andre Swift or Isiah Pacheco in Week 11? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the right call on MNF

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...