Fantasy Football Week 12 WR rankings: Puka Nacua is on the rise again

Wide receivers have always been among the most popular fantasy football players, especially with PPR formats taking over most leagues in recent years. They also play in the deepest position, giving fantasy managers more legitimate options to choose from than in any other position.

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season will feature a full slate of 16 games, with no teams on their bye weeks, basically maximizing the available player pool to choose from for fantasy lineups.

The only catch with this particular week is the unique schedule. Three games will be played on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and for the first time ever, the NFL will feature an afternoon game on Black Friday.

This week's schedule is critical for fantasy football managers, as they will need to decide more lineup selections far earlier than usual.

By the time the major slate begins on Sunday, eight teams will have completed their games, ensuring that all of their players are available for fantasy football. Managers who want to use any of these players must insert them into their lineups prior to their respective kickoffs.

While no teams are on their bye weeks, several notable injuries should be taken into account for wide receivers. Cooper Kupp appears questionable to play this week, significantly improving Puka Nacua in the weekly rankings. On the other hand, Ja'Marr Chase recently lost Joe Burrow to injury, causing his stock to plummet due to the demotion at quarterback.

Many managers are also patiently awaiting the official injury status of Justin Jefferson, who is nearing a return from the injured reserve list. He was the first overall pick in many fantasy drafts this year, so his absence has been completely devastating to many lineups. He has been the most consistently dominant fantasy football wide receiver over the past three years.

All of these key injury situations, along with several others, were taken into careful consideration when analyzing the available options in Week 12. They were combined with the usual breakdown of player values to generate the following weekly rankings for fantasy football wide receivers:

Week 12 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

CeeDee Lamb Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs AJ Brown Justin Jefferson Puka Nacua Mike Evans Amon-Ra St. Brown Keenan Allen Tank Dell Brandon Aiyuk Ja'Marr Chase Nico Collins Christian Kirk Jaylen Waddle DJ Moore Adam Thielen DK Metcalf Chris Olave Michael Pittman Calvin Ridley Garrett Wilson Davante Adams DeVonta Smith Zay Flowers DeAndre Hopkins Terry McLaurin Tyler Lockett Courtland Sutton Deebo Samuel Chris Godwin Jordan Addison Amari Cooper Marquise Brown Rashee Rice Drake London Diontae Johnson Rashid Shaheed Demario Douglas Brandin Cooks Gabe Davis George Pickens Jerry Jeudy Romeo Doubs Jakobi Meyers Khalil Shakir Christian Watson Tutu Atwell Jaxon Smith-Njigba Odell Beckham Jr.

