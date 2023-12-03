Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em Sit 'Em TEs feat. Evan Engram, Tyler Higbee and more

Here we go, it's Week 13 and we are once again hit with a start 'em sit 'em article for fantasy football TEs. This week is important because it sees the second coming of "Bye-Mageddon." This time we're without names such as Dalton Kincaid and TJ Hockenson.

Let's have a look at who to start and who to sit this week:

Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em TEs

#1, David Njoku

There's probably no one on the Browns who benefitted when DeShaun Watson went down, but David Njoku has been fed well by backup QBs. In his two games post-Watson, Njoku has 24 targets (2 red zone), 13 catches for 115 yards and two top-10 fantasy finishes.

This week is interesting for Njoku and the Browns as they are auditioning former Superbowl-winning QB Joe Flacco. The matchup is also very nice for Njoku as the Rams have allowed 8.7 fantasy ppg to TEs. This veteran QB should be exactly what Njoku needs this week and I expect the double-digit average targets to continue.

This makes him one of the best options to start in Week 13 as our Start/Sit optimizer suggests.

#2, Sam LaPorta

The rookie tight end has been spectacular this year and is looking to keep his tremendous season going. Sam LaPorta collected five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown last week. This week the challenge is to bounce back for the Detroit Lions and that necessitates the continuing success of their rookie tight end.

This week's matchup against New Orleans is a great one for LaPorta. The Saints have allowed the most touchdowns (6) to tight ends while allowing 7.8 fantasy ppg to the position. LaPorta should be able to challenge this injury-riddled defense and take advantage of the middle of the field. Look to start LaPorta this week.

#3, Evan Engram

Evan Engram is one of the truly elite route-running technicians at the tight end position. This year more than any other he's shown his worth on the field in between the 20's. He's number three in targets (83) and 29th in red zone targets (4). Engram is also the TE7 this year in PPR standings without a TD recorded. That's insanely efficient when you break it down.

This matchup is also so good for the tight end position that it may just bring Engram his first touchdown. The Bengals have allowed the second most yards (779) and fantasy ppg (9.1) to tight ends this year. Engram should be one of the easier starts to make this week as he's one TD away from finishing TE1 on the week on any given Sunday.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Sit 'Em TEs

#1, Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett has been quite underwhelming since the season-ending injury to Mike Williams. He has only put together three top-10 weeks since then and is becoming dependent on touchdowns. This week's matchup is a rough one for most tight ends and Everett is at the bottom of that list.

Stats that back up the NE Patriots' defense against the tight end position include: only allowing one TD, the second fewest receiving yards (398) and the fourth fewest fantasy ppg (4.4).

New England hasn't been good at a lot of things this year, but minimizing the impact of opponents' tight ends has been a strong suit. Coach Belichick will try his best to neutralize the tight end position which makes Everett a sit this week.

#2, Luke Musgrave

The Packers looked good last week against the Lions, but Luke Musgrave has continued to look like the conventional rookie tight end. He's the offense's best option at the position but as far as offensive weapon he's fourth or fifth in the pecking order.

The Kansas City Chiefs on the other hand have done a great job all year long to contain tight ends, only allowing 4.6 fantasy ppg to the position and the third-fewest receiving yard (405). Musgrave has one TD this year and two top-12 performances. In a week with limited options, Musgrave shouldn't be one of those options.

#3, Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee had himself a day last week against the Arizona Cardinals, catching all five of his targets for 29 yards and 2 TDs. Higbee looked great last week but has shown these spurts in the past where he catches multiple TDs one week and then is out of the top 20 the next.

The matchup against the Browns has been torture for tight ends in 2023. While the Browns have allowed 3 TDs, they have also set league lows in receiving yards, targets, receptions and fantasy ppg. This is a team that has faced some of the best tight ends in the league and completely shut them down. Something tells me Higbee isn't one of the best and he won't be a start this week.