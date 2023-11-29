Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire RBs: The return of Zack Moss

It's the Week 13 waiver wire time, and with the second coming of Bye-megedon we will be without RBs such as Alex Mattison, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, James Cook, and Gus Edwards.

This week, Jonathan Taylor is in the injured list, which means it's time to pick up his replacement. The other two guys in this list are technically number 2's on their teams but have shown the promise to be strong flexes on a week-to-week basis.

The RB position is the hardest to replace late in the season, and this week is a real testament to how difficult it is to find quality players on the waiver wire.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire RBs

Jeff Wilson

With Devon Achane's status up in the air, this could be the opportunity that Jeff Wilson needed.

Last week Wilson looked efficient with 73 yards on 14 touches. The Dolphins offense has the third most rushing yards (1,597) in the league and has made running the ball an emphasis of their game plan. Last week, the fins RBs totaled 167 scrimmage yards and two TDs.

This week, Miami plays the fleeting Washington Commanders rush defense that has allowed 17.9 fantasy points ppg to RBs. While Wilson will most likely play second-fiddle this week, so there's a good chance that there's still a lot of opportunity. The game has a solid chance of getting out of hand in favor of the Dolphins or being a solid shootout.

Adding Wilson this week could be a big move going forward. He was the team's leading back last year and knows the system like the back of his hand. Then, there are his running mates who have hand injuries. I'd pick up Wilson off the waiver wire this week with the idea that he's a decent flex with starter upside.

Samaje Perine

Samaje Perine has been seeing his numbers go up over the last two weeks. Averaging 33% of RB snaps and 13.6 fantasy points during the two weeks, Perine has low-key been the best backup RB to have in fantasy, making him a decent flex play.

Javonte Williams has been an exciting play over the last few weeks, but the Broncos have deployed both backs effectively. Perine has been mostly the receiving back for Denver with 37 targets on the season.

Last week, he had 66 yards and a TD on eight touches. The week, before it was seven catches for 67 yards, which equated to the same amount of fantasy points. Showing that Perine can put up solid flex numbers in multiple ways.

Perine is still out there and should be a solid option for an RB pickup on the waiver wire in Week 13. Even though he's in the number 2 role in Denver, the receiving back role should give him the chance at a low-end flex on a week-to-week basis.

Zack Moss

Jonathan Taylor will be getting surgery this week, so Zack Moss season is officially back on, and it is full-tilt boogey from Week 13 on.

Through his first five games, Moss had top-10 performances in 4 of 5. Ever since Week 6, he hasn't achieved that feat. That's mostly due to Taylor coming back from injury and signing an extension.

Since Week 6, Moss has scored single-digit fantasy points in four of six games. with some of his worst games of the season coming just recently. Averaging 3.93 fantasy ppg over the last three weeks. Moss also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8.

So you are probably asking why I think Moss is available on the waiver wire. Well, Moss's snap share has gone from 80% without Taylor to as low as 16% in Week 11.

His fantasy numbers have also drastically dropped, and as we all know, if you are not scoring, then you are not worth the spot. So I expect that Moss will be on someone's waiver wire this week. You just have to look and see.

