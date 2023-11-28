Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Waiver Wire: Jalin Hyatt finally breaks out

Wide receivers have always been among the most popular fantasy football players, especially considering the elite depth of the position. More players in this position hold relevant fantasy value by a wide margin than any other. This results from the modern NFL passing game, where every team includes multiple wide receivers in their offensive schemes.

With so many wide receivers being capable of helping out fantasy rosters, they are also among the most popular waiver wire targets each week. Managers who find the most consistent success in their leagues are likely well aware of how important it is to constantly find ways to upgrade roster construction. The waiver wire is one of the most useful ways to do so.

Unlike the trade market, where managers must surrender an asset to receive a different one in return, adding waivers is basically free. Even if an open roster spot is unavailable, managers may simply drop the last player on their bench to add a new one. The waiver wire also has options with upside, especially at wide receiver.

Week 13 of the 2023 fantasy football season is a prime example, as several receivers have recently emerged as rosterable players when they previously weren't. This often happens when a fantasy football player sees a usage increase with their NFL team as the result of injuries and other things.

Taking all of this into consideration, here are some of the top wide receivers to target on the waiver wire this week. These options are currently rostered in less than 50 percent of total fantasy leagues, but that is likely to change with their newly improved outlook.

Top Fantasy Football WR Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13

#1. Curtis Samuel

The Washington Commanders have surprisingly been one of the top passing offenses in the entire NFL, as quarterback Sam Howell has far exceeded his expectations this year. As a result, their wide receivers have seen a boost in their fantasy football value as well. Curtis Samuel is an excellent example of this.

Samuel is quietly having a productive fantasy season serving as the Commanders' primary slot receiver. He has finished among the top 24 wide receivers three times this year, making him a useful lineup option. He is also coming off a season-best performance last week, exceeding 100 yards for the first time this season.

Targeting players from high-powered offenses has always been a reliable strategy in fantasy football. The Commanders weren't expected to be in this category, but entering Week 13, that is exactly where they are. Samuel could be in line for another big game against the Miami Dolphins in a matchup that could be a high-scoring shootout.

#2. Jayden Reed

It's a new era for the Green Bay Packers, with quarterback Jordan Love taking over as a first-year starter. This means their young core of wide receivers are all looking to solidify their place in the target hierarchy. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs entered the year as the most logical choices to emerge as relevant options in fantasy football, but Jayden Reed has been steadily increasing his value.

Reed has become a solid contributor over the past few weeks in his new role as a dual-threat offensive weapon. He has finished among the top 25 wide receivers in PPR formats in the past three weeks. He has also recorded four other finishes among the top 36 wide receivers this year, putting him in the range of a WR3 or flex option in fantasy lineups.

In addition to increasing his output in the passing game, Reed has chipped in as a rusher as well, further improving his outlook in fantasy football. He has received carries in his past four games, which could continue with Aaron Jones being injured. Reed continues to improve his value and could potentially be the Packers' WR1 by the end of the year.

#3. Khalil Shakir

One of the only missing pieces in the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense over the past few years has been a reliable slot receiver. They seem to have found a solution to that problem in Khalil Shakir. In fact, he has quickly become a major part of their offensive system, totaling more targets than WR2 Gabe Davis over the past five weeks combined.

In his new role with the Bills, Shakir has exceeded 45 receiving yards five times, including two games with more than 90 receiving yards. He has provided a much-needed spark to their offense and could realistically see his value increase even further as he continues to develop chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen. This could be great news for his outlook in fantasy football, making him an ideal upside target from the Week 13 waiver wire.

#4. Jalin Hyatt

The New York Giants have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, regardless of which of their three quarterbacks have been under center. They desperately need a playmaker to step up, especially in their wide receivers, where they have been one of the weakest groups of any team this season. They may have finally found one in rookie Jalin Hyatt.

Playing time has been the biggest obstacle for Hyatt this year, but the few times he has found his way to extended snaps have resulted in his best fantasy football games. In three games where he has received at least four targets, he has exceeded 75 yards. This includes a career-best 109 receiving yards last week, helping the Giants earn a rare victory.

With none of the Giants' offensive weapons, excluding Saquon Barkley, establishing a reliable role for themselves in the target hierarchy, the door is open for Hyatt to emerge as their clear WR1. He has already demonstrated that he can provide a home run threat to a team that currently ranks toward the bottom of the NFL in producing big plays.

While his weekly floor is still dangerously low, his upside for the rest of the season makes him a solid speculative add from the fantasy football waiver wire.

