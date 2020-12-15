The Baltimore Ravens head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in a battle between AFC North foes on "Monday Night Football."

For the first time in decades, the 9-3 Browns lead 7-5 Baltimore late into the NFL season as both squads jockey for playoff position.

In most fantasy football leagues, the playoffs are underway. If you're in a position to make some last-minute changes to your roster using players in the Monday night game, here's a guide for Ravens at Browns.

Ravens at Browns fantasy football: Start 'em

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson is the most expensive player in the Monday night slate, costing $17,000 in many tournament formats, but he is the only player with reliability and elite upside. In the Ravens' Week 1 win over Cleveland Jackson threw for 275 yards and three TDs while adding 45 yards on the ground. While the Browns team and defense has drastically improved since that early drubbing, Jackson is still a lock to pick up points in the run game and passing yards and scores are just added bonuses. Stacking a Jackson pick with his favorite red-zone target, TE Mark Andrews, would be a wise move.

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb

The ground game was a lone bright spot for the Browns the last time these two teams met and Nick Chubb has had his way with Baltimore in recent seasons. He comes into Monday's game haven broken 80 rushing yards in his last four games (breaking 100 in three of the last four) and looking to help the Browns secure a playoff spot. Though the Ravens have the eighth-ranked defense against running backs, the Browns will give Chubb enough carries to return value — if he breaks off just one big run, he will be a must have.

Ravens at Browns fantasy football: Sit 'em

Baltimore WR Marquise Brown

Earlier this year Marquise "Hollywood" Brown took to social media (and later deleted his post) begging for more targets. He has been Lamar Jackson's most targetted wide receiver this season, but the Ravens' reliance on the run game have prevented big days from their sophomore WR. Browns drop rate has risen from 2.8% to 5.3% from 2019 to 2020, and he has broken 100 receiving yards just once this season. Though Brown does have touchdowns in consecutive games coming into Monday, he is an unreliable fantasy scorer and should be avoided.\

Jackson keeps saying, "We're good," when asked about his chemistry with Marquise Brown. Stressed that the Ravens have to get Brown opportunities. Brown had 3 targets and was held without a catch. 1 was a drop and another was a contested catch in the EZ. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 22, 2020

Baltimore RB Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram has had a tough 2020. In the second year of a three-year contract he signed in 2019 Free Agency, Ingram has had to face COVID-19 positive tests and a battle for his starting job. Rookie JK Dobbins and backup Gus Edwards have eaten into Ingram's playing time as the season has gone on and he is no longer a reliable fantasy workhorse.Even in the Ravens week 1 domination of the Browns, Ingram rushed for just 29 yards on 10 carries (2.9 yards-per-carry). The Ravens' run game is now a clear running back platoon (with Jackson even often the primary runner), but Ingram seems to be moving further down the priority list as the season goes on.

Note: All daily fantasy prices are as per Fanduel.com