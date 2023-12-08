Fantasy Football Week 14 RB rankings: Sleepers, bye week replacements and more 

Week 14 of the 2023 fantasy football season marks the final week before the start of the playoffs in most leagues. Many managers will need a victory this week to secure their spot in the postseason as a loss could potentially eliminate them from contention. In order to make sure they do so, maximizing lineup scores will be even more crucial than usual this week.

Managers who find consistent success in fantasy football are likely well aware of how important the running back position is. It can often be one of the most polarizing positions, as many options are capable of posting huge fantasy scores in the right situations. The same players also carry bust potential when playing in challenging matchups.

Determining this is based on a large number of variables. Some of them include recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, expected offensive roles, injury situations to relevant players and potential game scripts. These factors help to determine which players make for ideal targets and fade each week.

Analyzing all of this can sometimes be extensive and complicated, but utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer can make it much easier. This valuable tool analyzes every possible variable for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. It can help managers determine which running backs to plug into Week 14 lineups with the 2023 fantasy football playoffs right around the corner.

Managers must always pay attention to the bye weeks as well before finalizing their lineups. The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are off this week, so running back staples like Brian Robinson and James Conner will be unavailable for fantasy lineups.

The following list of running backs are being undervalued in many leagues for Week 14 and can serve as solid bye-week replacements. They can also be used by managers needing injury replacements, such as for Jonathan Taylor, or those just looking for upgrades to the position. This can be a valuable tool in maximizing lineups this week.

Fantasy Football Week 14 RB sleepers

Week 14 RBs

#1. Zack Moss

With Jonathan Taylor officially ruled out with an injury for Week 14, Zack Moss will once again serve as the starting running back for the Indianapolis Colts. He found a ton of success in this same role earlier this year, averaging 24 touches per game and finishing among the top 10 running backs in standard scoring leagues in four consecutive weeks.

His proven success as a leading back, reliable volume, and excellent Week 14 matchup make Moss an ideal streaming option in fantasy football. The Cincinnati Bengals are currently allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game to his position and rank among the bottom ten teams in rushing defense this year.

#2. Javonte Williams

In his first season with a full workload after multiple injuries to begin his young career, Javonte has shown positive results in fantasy football. He has been extremely consistent this year, ranking among the top 30 running backs in PPR leagues in nine of his ten games so far. He also has plenty of upside in favorable situations as demonstrated by his two top-ten finishes this season.

Week 14 presents one of those favorable scenarios for Williams against the Los Angeles Chargers' struggling defense. They rank towards the bottom of the NFL in many defensive categories, including allowing the tenth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. The Denver Broncos are undefeated this year when he exceeds 20 touches, so he should be heavily involved in their game plan.

#3. Austin Ekeler

After consecutive seasons finishing among the top three overall running backs in fantasy football, Austin Ekeler has failed to turn in the same dominance this year. He currently ranks as the overall RB16 this season and has also finished outside of the top 30 running backs in each of his past three games.

The Los Angeles Chargers recently announced that backup Joshua Kelley may see more touches this week. Paired with Ekeler's recent struggles, some managers may be fading him this week. His matchup suggests not to do so as the Broncos are allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs this season by a wide margin.

#4. Joe Mixon

While he has yet to rush for 100 yards in any game this season, and has only eclipsed 80 yards twice, Joe Mixon has still found his way to another solid fantasy football season. He has quietly ranked among the top 36 running backs in PPR leagues in every game this year, making him a lineup staple on any fantasy roster.

Mixon will also enter Week 14 on a hot streak, finishing among the top ten running backs in four of the past six weeks. His statistics may look unimpressive, but his fantasy football production has been extremely reliable. He will carry his strong form into a favorable matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs this year.

#5. AJ Dillon

With Aaron Jones dealing with multiple injuries this year, AJ Dillon has been serving as the Green Bay Packers' starting running for most of this season. He currently ranks as the overall RB40 and has ranked among the top 36 running backs in each of his past eight consecutive games in standard scoring leagues.

While he has been by no means dominant, his consistency has made him a flex option in most weeks during the 2023 fantasy football season so far. He has a strong chance to keep his solid production rolling against the New York Giants. They are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to his position.

Managers looking to acquire any of these Week 14 targets should consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Week 14 Fantasy Football RB rankings

Christian McCaffrey Alvin Kamara Saquon Barkley De'Von Achane Rachaad White Austin Ekeler Isiah Pacheco Josh Jacobs Bijan Robinson Joe Mixon Kyren Williams Zack Moss Tony Pollard Jahmyr Gibbs Raheem Mostert Javonte Williams Derrick Henry Travis Etienne David Montgomery Ezekiel Elliot Breece Hall AJ Dillon Alexander Mattison Jerome Ford Najee Harris Gus Edwards D'Andre Swift James Cook Chuba Hubbard Keaton Mitchell Jaylen Warren Zach Charbonnet Devin Singletary Roschon Johnson Kareem Hunt Ty Chandler Miles Sanders Dameon Pierce Tyler Allgeier Kenneth Gainwell