Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr, Kenny Pickett join growing list of injured starters

Week 14 is the final week before the 2023 fantasy football playoffs begin in most league formats. Many managers will need to get a victory this week to secure a postseason spot, so setting the best lineups possible will be crucial. It will be difficult to do so without starting the right quarterbacks as they're often the highest scoring players in fantasy football.

One of the best strategies in approaching the quarterback position is to seek out the most favorable situations that provide the highest upside for weekly fantasy scores. With few rare exceptions, managers should avoid simply starting players based on their name value alone. This often results in a failure to maximize overall lineup scores.

Determining which quarterbacks to target each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most important factors to consider include direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, projected team score, expected offensive roles and potential game scripts. This can help to pinpoint the most favorable options.

Utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best ways to streamline this complicated process. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable on any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. Managers who take advantage of it will often gain an edge over the rest of their opponents.

It's also important to stay aware of various injuries around the NFL. Unfortunately for quarterbacks this season, the long list of injured starters continues to grow. In Week 13, Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr and Kenny Pickett all suffered injuries that could force them to miss games. They will likely need to be replaced in Week 14 fantasy football lineups.

Managers must also pay attention to the bye weeks, as the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals will be off this week. This means that Sam Howell and Kyler Murray will be unavailable, so managers will need to replace them as well.

With so many usual quarterbacks unavailable in such an important week of the fantasy season, managers will be tasked with finding the most valuable fill-in options. The following list provides some options to target, and others to avoid, when finalizing Week 14 lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Fields versus Stafford

Justin Fields

Justin Fields is having another solid fantasy football season for the Chicago Bears, especially in recent weeks. He has finished among the top eight weekly quarterbacks in three of his past five games, exceeding 50 rushing yards in all of them. This includes a season-high 104 rushing yards against the Detroit Lions, whom he will face again in Week 14.

The Lions' defense has struggled in recent weeks, especially in defending the pass. This includes allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. His recent history and favorable matchup make Fields an excellent lineup option this week.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson turned in one of his worst overall performances last week, including throwing three interceptions in a loss. He still finished among the top 14 quarterbacks for the fourth time in his past five games and seventh total time this season. This makes him a solid streaming option when playing in favorable matchups.

Week 14 should be one of those situations for Wilson against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their defense has struggled in many areas in this year, including allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Add in Wilson's two rushing touchdowns in the past two weeks and he makes for an intriguing fantasy football option this week.

Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew has been a solid fill-in since the Indianapolis Colts lost Anthony Richardson to a season-ending injury. He has also made for a useful streaming option in fantasy football in the right situations, finishing as a borderline starter four times in his past six games. This includes in each of the past two weeks with QB12 and QB13 finishes.

Minshew will have a good chance to continue his strong recent form in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their passing defense has been an issue for them, including allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

For managers looking to acquire any of these Week 14 targets, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Wilson versus Smith

Geno Smith

Geno Smith is coming off a massive fantasy football performance last week, ranking as the QB1. This marks the third time this year that he has finished among the top eight weekly quarterbacks. Despite his recent success, he is best avoided in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers' elite defense.

The 49ers rank towards the top of the NFL in most defensive categories, including allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. When Smith faced them two weeks ago, he turned in a disastrous QB29 finish.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has been heating up in recent weeks, turning in his two highest fantasy scores this season in his past two games. After failing to finish better than QB14 in any of his first 10 games, he has ranked among the top eight quarterbacks in each of the past two weeks.

While Stafford is surely trending in the right direction, he should still be faded in a brutal matchup this week. The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best overall defenses all season long, allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2023 fantasy football season in his rookie year with the Houston Texans. He has ranked among the top 15 quarterbacks in nine of his 12 games, including seven multi-touchdown performances.

While benching Stroud may be a difficult decision in Week 14, he has an extremely challenging matchup against the New York Jets. They have been one of the best passing defenses in the entire NFL, including allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Week 14 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Josh Allen Dak Prescott Lamar Jackson Tua Tagovailoa Jalen Hurts Justin Fields Patrick Mahomes Brock Purdy Justin Herbert Russell Wilson Gardner Minshew Jared Goff Josh Dobbs Jordan Love CJ Stroud Jameis Winston Matthew Stafford Baker Mayfield Geno Smith Jake Browning Will Levis Joe Flacco Desmond Ridder Mitchell Trubisky Aidan O'Connell Bryce Young Tommy DeVito CJ Beathard Bailey Zappe Zach Wilson