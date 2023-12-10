Fantasy Football Week 14 Start Em' and Sit Em' TEs feat. Isaiah Likely, David Njoku, and more

If you've officially gotten into your playoffs or are starting them this week then congratulations and let's get to work. This week's Start and Sit article is going to guide you through the bye-week woe of losing Trey McBride. We're going to get into this week with Mark Andrews' backup, a stud rookie, and the NFL's Swiss army knife.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Start Em'

#1) Isaiah Likely

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens lost their best weapon in Week 11 of the 2023 season and are now going forward with second-year man Isaiah Likely. The fact that the Ravens have shut down talks about Zach Ertz tells how they feel about the young tight end out of Coastal Carolina. In Week 12 he caught four of six targets for 40 yards.

This week against the Rams might be the coming out party that managers have been waiting on. The Rams have allowed the third most TDs (6) and fantasy points per game (9.1) to tight ends while giving up the sixth most yards (726). Likely is a strong candidate for a breakout this week and should be considered a start.

#2) Dalton Kincaid

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

This rookie has been on fire since getting the starting role. Dalton Kincaid has been a top-12 tight end for six straight weeks. The Bills have peppered Kincaid with targets during that six-game span without Dawson Knox (7.5/game).

Kincaid and the Bills are faced with an uphill battle going into Week 14. They need to win to stay alive and that's going to be no easy task against the defending champions. The Chiefs have allowed the fifth-fewest ppg (5) to tight ends.

This season has been up and down for the Bills but it'll be necessary for them to get Kincaid involved in this offense. This game should be one of the most back-and-forth entertaining and I see it being a strong game for Kincaid.

#3) Taysom Hill

Lions Saints Football

Taysom Hill has been more consistent this season than in years past. Hill has five top-12 weeks and overall, is TE10. The Saints are fumbling between multiple QB options as Derek Carr has continually been injured. Hill has six TDs total between rushing, receiving, and passing downs.

The matchup is actually rough on paper. It seems that the only things that the Panthers defend well are tight ends and running QBs. They are last in the league in yards allowed to rushing QBs and have allowed the fifth-fewest ppg to tight ends. The Saints are on their last leg this week and all hands are going to be on deck. That tells me to start him in hopes of a big game.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Sit Em' TEs

#1) Cole Kmet

Bears Vikings Football

Cole Kmet has been up and down this year with seven of his twelve games being top-12 TE weeks. In six of the seven weeks, Kmet has been targeted at least seven times. The last time the Bears played the Lions, Kmet was limited to four targets and five fantasy points.

In the last matchup, the rushing attack was the key to limiting Kmet's success. Justin Fields ran for 104 yards and the running backs tallied 79 total yards. The Bears will look once again to exploit the weak rush defense of the Lions. Look to sit Kmet this week.

#2) David Njoku

Browns Rams Football

With Joe Flacco in at QB, there was a feeling that David Njoku would see his production fall. Prior to last week, Njoku was averaging 11 targets in the previous 3 games. Last week Njoku had six targets and caught two passes for 17 yards.

The biggest issue that Njoku ran into was Harrison Bryant taking away targets. Bryant caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and a TD, which makes you wonder if Njoku is going to lose snaps going forward.

The Jaguars haven't been the best against the tight end position. But if you are Njoku you have to wonder if Bryant's success was a fluke or a product of a shift on the offense. Either way I'm not trusting him this week and will be sitting him.

#3) Kyle Pitts

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts looked alright against the Jets last week. But going by the trend that we've seen this year, Pitts has to get targeted at least 6 times for there to be a shot at him being a top-12 finisher.

One of my main problems with Pitts comes from his QB Desmond Ridder. Pitts feels like the third option on a team that can barely make the first option viable. Ridder has more interceptions (8) than TDs (7) and only three games with 250 or more yards.

It's tough to sell anyone on Pitts which is kind of why it's an easy sit for me this week and if you don't agree then check out what our start/sit optimizer has to say about it.

