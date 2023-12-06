Fantasy Football Week 14 WR rankings: Justin Jefferson could finally be making his return

Week 14 is the final week for most of the leagues of the 2023 fantasy football. Most formats will host their playoff brackets starting in Week 15 and concluding in Week 17. This helps to avoid the dreaded situation of NFL teams resting players in Week 18 and negatively impacting fantasy lineups.

With just one game remaining before the postseason, many managers will look for a victory this week. A loss can mean the end of their season, while a win is a ticket into the Playoff. The stakes will be high in Week 14, requiring managers to produce the best lineups possible with maximized fantasy scores.

A position to solidify when building out any lineup is the wide receiver. While this has always been the deepest position in fantasy football, targeting players with the most upside in a specific week helps to narrow down the options. Many wide receivers can relevant fantasy scores, but each week should be treated independently to maximize lineup potential.

Using weekly rankings is a beneficial way to sort through the various lineup options in fantasy football. Weekly rankings often differ from season-long rankings. They focus significantly more on weekly matchups and recent trends than yearly projections. Injuries also play a crucial role in the weekly ranking process.

In Week 13, several fantasy lineup staples in the wide receiver position suffered devastating injuries. Among them are Christian Kirk and Tank Dell, who have been serving as WR2's on most fantasy rosters. Unfortunately, their 2023 fantasy football seasons are over, so managers should seek replacements this week.

The bye weeks will also be crucial in the weekly rankings as they determine the available player pool. In Week 14, the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals will be off, so other lineup staples like Terry McLaurin and Marquise Brown will be unavailable.

On the positive side, Justin Jefferson will finally return from injury this week and be available. He was questionable to play two weeks ago after logging limited practices. However, after the bye week, he is expected to be ready to play in Week 14. This can be a boost for many rosters and would come just in time for the Playoff.

Considering all these situations, the top 50 wide receivers in the Week 14 positional rankings are listed below.

Week 14 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Justin Jefferson

Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb Justin Jefferson Amon-Ra St. Brown Mike Evans Michael Pittman Stefon Diggs Keenan Allen AJ Brown Deebo Samuel DJ Moore Ja'Marr Chase Jaylen Waddle Brandon Aiyuk Chris Olave Davante Adams DK Metcalf Courtland Sutton Rashee Rice Nico Collins DeVonta Smith Puka Nacua DeAndre Hopkins Calvin Ridley Garrett Wilson Cooper Kupp Brandin Cooks Gabe Davis Zay Flowers Drake London Adam Thielen Elijah Moore Noah Brown Zay Jones Josh Downs Diontae Johnson Tyler Lockett Jerry Jeudy Tee Higgins Demario Douglas Jayden Reed Jakobi Meyers Chris Godwin Jordan Addison Khalil Shakir Jaxon Smith-Njigba George Pickens Romeo Doubs Alec Pierce Odell Beckham Jr.

