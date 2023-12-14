Fantasy Football Week 15 RB rankings: Gus Edwards plummets as Kyren Williams surges

Week 15 marks the first round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. The standard format features a three-round single-elimination tournament, with the last team winning the league championship. This means that managers must go all-in on their starting lineups because one wrong move could signify the end of their season.

Managers who have made it this far are likely aware of how important running backs are to overall roster construction. Most options are capable of posting huge numbers in the right situations but also carry bust potential into the wrong ones. The position requires careful analysis before finalizing lineups to make sure that potential final scores are maximized.

Determining which running backs to start in fantasy football each week is based on a large number of factors, with recent individual trends and direct weekly matchups being among the most important. It is often more beneficial to seek out the most favorable situations than simply the best overall players. This is even more true for the fantasy football playoffs in win-or-go-home games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy values can significantly change for many players as a season goes on, especially when it comes to weekly rankings. In Week 15, Kyren Williams is an excellent player who is currently skyrocketing. Despite his limited starts this year, he ranks as the overall RB3 in fantasy points per game when he is the Los Angeles Rams' starter. He also gets an ideal matchup against the Washington Commanders' weak rushing defense this week.

Gus Edwards is an example of a player on the opposite end of the spectrum. Following his three top-ten finishes among fantasy football running backs, he has finished outside the top 36 in his past two games. He also recorded just six carries last week for the Baltimore Ravens and has a challenging Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars' top-ten rushing defense.

Every running back enters each week with their own individual situations. This results in weekly fantasy football rankings sometimes drastically differing from season-long rankings. Considering everything, here's how the top 40 stack up in Week 15.

Week 15 Fantasy Football RB rankings

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey Kyren Williams Rachaad White Derrick Henry Alvin Kamara Raheem Mostert Bijan Robinson Austin Ekeler Zack Moss Saquon Barkley Travis Etienne Jahmyr Gibbs Tony Pollard De'Von Achane David Montgomery Ezekiel Elliott Breece Hall Joe Mixon D'Andre Swift Najee Harris Jerome Ford Ty Chandler Zamir White Jaylen Warren Javonte Williams James Cook Clyde Edwards-Helaire James Conner Kenneth Walker Keaton Mitchell Chuba Hubbard Brian Robinson Devin Singletary AJ Dillon Jerick McKinnon Antonio Gibson Kareem Hunt Gus Edwards D'Onta Foreman Tyjae Spears