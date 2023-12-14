NFL
  • Fantasy Football Week 15 RB rankings: Gus Edwards plummets as Kyren Williams surges

By Adam Hulse
Modified Dec 14, 2023 22:53 GMT
Week 15 marks the first round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. The standard format features a three-round single-elimination tournament, with the last team winning the league championship. This means that managers must go all-in on their starting lineups because one wrong move could signify the end of their season.

Managers who have made it this far are likely aware of how important running backs are to overall roster construction. Most options are capable of posting huge numbers in the right situations but also carry bust potential into the wrong ones. The position requires careful analysis before finalizing lineups to make sure that potential final scores are maximized.

Determining which running backs to start in fantasy football each week is based on a large number of factors, with recent individual trends and direct weekly matchups being among the most important. It is often more beneficial to seek out the most favorable situations than simply the best overall players. This is even more true for the fantasy football playoffs in win-or-go-home games.

Fantasy values can significantly change for many players as a season goes on, especially when it comes to weekly rankings. In Week 15, Kyren Williams is an excellent player who is currently skyrocketing. Despite his limited starts this year, he ranks as the overall RB3 in fantasy points per game when he is the Los Angeles Rams' starter. He also gets an ideal matchup against the Washington Commanders' weak rushing defense this week.

Gus Edwards is an example of a player on the opposite end of the spectrum. Following his three top-ten finishes among fantasy football running backs, he has finished outside the top 36 in his past two games. He also recorded just six carries last week for the Baltimore Ravens and has a challenging Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars' top-ten rushing defense.

Every running back enters each week with their own individual situations. This results in weekly fantasy football rankings sometimes drastically differing from season-long rankings. Considering everything, here's how the top 40 stack up in Week 15.

Week 15 Fantasy Football RB rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Kyren Williams
  3. Rachaad White
  4. Derrick Henry
  5. Alvin Kamara
  6. Raheem Mostert
  7. Bijan Robinson
  8. Austin Ekeler
  9. Zack Moss
  10. Saquon Barkley
  11. Travis Etienne
  12. Jahmyr Gibbs
  13. Tony Pollard
  14. De'Von Achane
  15. David Montgomery
  16. Ezekiel Elliott
  17. Breece Hall
  18. Joe Mixon
  19. D'Andre Swift
  20. Najee Harris
  21. Jerome Ford
  22. Ty Chandler
  23. Zamir White
  24. Jaylen Warren
  25. Javonte Williams
  26. James Cook
  27. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  28. James Conner
  29. Kenneth Walker
  30. Keaton Mitchell
  31. Chuba Hubbard
  32. Brian Robinson
  33. Devin Singletary
  34. AJ Dillon
  35. Jerick McKinnon
  36. Antonio Gibson
  37. Kareem Hunt
  38. Gus Edwards
  39. D'Onta Foreman
  40. Tyjae Spears

