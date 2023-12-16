Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em TEs feat. Isaiah Likely, Dalton Schultz, and more

It's playoff season in fantasy football and starts and sits are more important than ever. This week is of the utmost importance to your fantasy season and the tight end position will be crucial. It might not be a bad week to start multiple tight ends and even flex one, if your league permits that.

This week's edition of the starts/sits article has a rookie, a streaky backup, and a couple of consistent guys with bad matchups. Let's get to it:

Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em TEs

Sam LaPorta

Coming in after his worst game of the season, Sam LaPorta will look for a bounce-back performance against the Denver Broncos. Before last week's debacle, LaPorta had put up 8 of 13 top-12 performances. LaPorta has averaged 7.1 targets per game and has evolved into a major part of this Lions offense.

The Broncos have given up three top-five TE performances in their last five games. This game is in Detroit, which is relevant because in LaPorta's six home games, he averaged 16 ppg, while averaging 11 ppg in away games. This should be a good week to start LaPorta.

Jake Ferguson

The Dallas Cowboys tight end has found himself a spot on this team as a legit target hog. Currently, he ranks number one amongst tight ends in red zone targets. Ferguson is riding a two-game top-10 TE performance streak into Buffalo.

While Buffalo has been really good against the tight end position, this week we are possibly looking at rain, 17-20 mph winds and temps as high as 50 degrees. This could be the perfect mixture for a Jake Ferguson TE1 cocktail.

Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely took off last week and helped unleash Lamar Jackson's best game this season. Likely caught 5 passes for 83 yards and a TD against the LA Rams and looked dynamic. Likely is a deep threat who caught a 54-yard bomb and took it straight to the house.

This week the Ravens play the Jaguars who have allowed 8.8 ppg to TEs this year. This week the gameplan will likely revolve around throwing the ball, as the Jags have been rock solid against the run. We expect to see another big game from Isaiah Likely this week and so does our DFS Start/Sit Optimizer.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Sit 'Em TEs

Cole Kmet

The Bears have started to find their own way this year and Cole Kmet has been one of the top guys for them. Over the last 6 games, Kmet has been a top-12 performer in all but one. During that span, Kmet has averaged 7 targets a game as well as 9.8 fantasy ppg.

The Browns on the other hand have been rock solid against the TE position. Allowing 5.1 fantasy ppg to the position and only giving up one by game in the last five. That was last week to Evan Engram, but in the prior four weeks they hadn't allowed more than 2 receptions. Don't start Kmet this week.

Dalton Schultz

This week is going to be rough for the Houston Texans in general. They play the Tennessee Titans but will be without their rookie wonder at QB, C.J. Stroud. This is going to affect the offense heavily. Then you add that the receiving core is missing Tank Dell and possibly Nico Collins this week and it looks worrisome.

It all kind of makes for a bad recipe when it comes to Dalton Schultz. Sure He'll be the number one guy on a bad offense. Not only that but he's playing the league's best team against the tight end position. The Titans have allowed 4.1 fantasy ppg to the position. For all the reasons above I'm out on Schultz this week.