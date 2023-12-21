NFL
Fantasy Football Week 16 RB rankings: Austin Ekeler continues to plummet

By Adam Hulse
Modified Dec 21, 2023 21:04 GMT
Fantasy Football Week 16 RB rankings

Week 16 of the 2023 fantasy football season marks the second round of the playoffs in most league formats. The last team standing at the end of the postseason tournament will be crowned their league's champion. Every fantasy matchup from this point forward is in a win-or-go-home situation, so managers will need to make sure their lineups are fully maximized this week.

Managers who have made it to this point in the fantasy season, including qualifying for the playoffs, are likely well aware of how important running backs are to overall roster construction. In the right matchups, many options are capable of posting massive fantasy scores. Those same players also carry legitimate bust potential when playing in the wrong ones.

This concept demonstrates just how important matchups are when making weekly fantasy football rankings. It's important to rank players according to their overall situation in a specific week, rather than making lineup decisions based on season-long fantasy projections. This is especially true for the fantasy football playoffs as managers should focus on going all in for one week only.

Another of the most important factors in relation to weekly rankings is recent individual performances. It's essential to pay closer attention to how a player has performed in their most recent games as opposed to their overall statistics in a season. Matchups and trends can go a long way in determining which players to target in fantasy football each week.

Austin Ekeler is a prime example of a player with a ton of upside and a proven history of success, but his recent production has been extremely disappointing. Despite entering the year ranked as the consensus RB2 in fantasy football, he has finished outside of the top 30 running backs in four of his past five games. He also set a season-low with just nine touches last week.

Rachaad White is an excellent example of a player trending in a positive direction. He has finished among the top ten running backs in PPR leagues in six of his past eight games after doing so just once in the first seven weeks of the 2023 fantasy football season. He has caught fire just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

Taking these types of situations into account for every running back option in Week 16 helps to determine the weekly running back rankings. Here's how the top 50 stack up for this crucial matchup for managers looking to advance in the playoffs.

Week 16 Fantasy Football RB rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Kyren Williams
  3. Rachaad White
  4. Bijan Robinson
  5. Tony Pollard
  6. Alvin Kamara
  7. Joe Mixon
  8. James Cook
  9. Raheem Mostert
  10. Jahmyr Gibbs
  11. Travis Etienne
  12. Jonathan Taylor
  13. Saquon Barkley
  14. De'Von Achane
  15. David Montgomery
  16. D'Andre Swift
  17. Derrick Henry
  18. Breece Hall
  19. Isiah Pacheco
  20. Ezekiel Elliot
  21. Chuba Hubbard
  22. Austin Ekeler
  23. Josh Jacobs
  24. Aaron Jones
  25. Kenneth Walker III
  26. Javonte Williams
  27. Ty Chandler
  28. Devin Singletary
  29. James Conner
  30. Najee Harris
  31. Antonio Gibson
  32. Gus Edwards
  33. Jerome Ford
  34. D'Onta Foreman
  35. Jaylen Warren
  36. Chase Brown
  37. Jerick McKinnon
  38. Tyjae Spears
  39. Zach Charbonnet
  40. Justice Hill
  41. Samaje Perine
  42. Kareem Hunt
  43. Tyler Allgeier
  44. AJ Dillon
  45. Miles Sanders
  46. Dameon Pierce
  47. Jamaal Williams
  48. Kenneth Gainwell
  49. Latavius Murray
  50. Rico Dowdle

