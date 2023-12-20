Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Dak Prescott looks to bounce back

Week 16 of the 2023 fantasy football season is a part of the playoffs in almost all league formats. Many began their postseason last week, but the majority of those that didn't, will start this week. For almost all managers, this means that a failure to secure a victory in their upcoming matchup willmark the official end of their season. To avoid this, managers must maximize their lineups.

Teams who have made it to this point of the season are likely well aware of how important the quarterback position is to their weekly lineup scores. They are often the highest-scoring overall players, so it's always crucial to solidify this position to avoid missing out on valuable fantasy points. Doing so requires careful analysis of all potential options before finalizing lineup decisions.

Determining which quarterbacks to start each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most important factors to consider include direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, projected team score, expected offensive roles, and potential game scripts.

Utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best ways to streamline this complicated process. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable on any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. Managers who take advantage of it will gain an edge over their competition, which can be a major factor during the 2023 fantasy football playoffs.

The optimizer was also used to help generate the following list of potential starts and sits in Week 16. It can be extremely valuable for managers who prefer to stream their weekly quarterbacks, which has become a popular strategy in many fantasy leagues. This focuses only on their weekly situation, as opposedto their season-long value, to pinpoint specific targets and fades.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Prescott vs Wilson

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been on a scorching hot streak for the Dallas Cowboys, recording multiple touchdowns in seven consecutive games. His impressive streak came to an end last week as he recorded zero touchdowns for the first time since Week 1. Despite his disappointing perfromance, he should still be started in all formats in Week 16.

Game scripts are an important factor topay attention to when deciding which quarterbacks to start in fantasy football. When Prescott faces off against the Miami Dolphins, he is expected to be in a shootout in the projected highest-scoring game of the week. Considering his strong 2023 fantasy football season, he makes for an ideal lineup target this week.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been inconsitent in fantasy football this year, with about the amenumber of impressive games as he has disappointing ones. He has ranked among the top ten quarterbacks four times this season, but also outside of the top 20 players in his position five times. This means he is a typical streamer that should be started in favorable situations.

Week 16 is exactly that for Fields when the Chicago Bears face off against the Arizona Cardinals. They have severely struggled against quarterbacks this year, allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position. This should theoretically be one of his better games this year, especially since he willbe playing at home.

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has started each of the past five games for the Arizona Cardinals after missing the rest of the 2023 fantasy football season while recovering from an injury. Despite his limited games this year, he has still finished among the top ten weekly quarterbacks twice.

He is coming off of his worst performance of the season last week, but it was against the San Francisco 49ers, arguably the best overall defense in the NFL. Week 16 presents a much different situation against the Chicago Bears' struggling defense. Among their many favorable numbers against opposing fantasy football players is allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game toquarterbacks.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Murray vs Howell

Sam Howell

Sam Howell has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2023 fantasy football season. Prior to his most recent game, he finished among the top ten weekly quarterbacks in eight of his previous nine games, including in an impressive six consecutive weeks. His streak came crashing down last week, recording a season-worst 102 passing yards and a QB29 finish.

The Washington Commanders' quarterback will have a difficult time bouncing back against the New York Jets' elite passing defense. They have been one of the best teams in the NFL this year in defending fantasy football quarterbacks, including allowing second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wislon has been a borderline starting quarterback in fantasy football all season long in his second year with the Denver Broncos.He has finished among the top 12 weekly players in his position in exactly half of his games this season, making him a streamer when playing in favorable matchups. Week16 doesnot present one of those situation for Wilson.

While the New England Patriots have been one of the worst overall teams in the NFL this year, their defense has still been relatively solid, especially against opposing passing attacks. This includes allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Wilson should be faded this week wherever possible.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love has been trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks with his fantasy football performances. Following a strong streak of three consecutive games finishing among the top ten weekly quarterbacks, he has now finished outside of the top 15 in each of the past two weeks for the Green Bay Packers.

While a Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers may look enticing at first, that is not the case at all for Love. They have severely struggled in many areasthis season as they have been one of the worst overall teams in the NFL. Where they thrive is in their passing defense and specifically against fantasy football quarterbacks. They are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to the position this year.

Week 16 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Josh Allen Dak Prescott Justin Fields Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts Tua Tagovailoa Lamar Jackson Kyler Murray Trevor Lawrence Brock Purdy Jared Goff Matthew Stafford Baker Mayfield Joe Flacco Jake Browning CJ Stroud Geno Smith Russell Wilson Derek Carr Gardner Minshew Jordan Love Tommy DeVito Nick Mullens Sam Howell Will Levis Aidan O'Connell Mason Rudolph Zach Wilson Easton Stick Taylor Heinicke Bryce Young Bailey Zappe