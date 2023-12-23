Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em TEs: David Njoku, Tucker Kraft & more

Week 16 is one of the most important weeks to get your tight end position right. That's why I'm here to bring you my starts and sits for Week 16 TEs. This list should be used for the TE spot and a flex spot. This week's article has three surging players, a rookie slump and a stud facing a challenge.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em TEs

David Njoku

Jaguars Browns Football

Over the last two weeks, the Browns have become comfortable with Joe Flacco as their quarterback. This gave David Njoku the best two-week career stretch. Njoku has 22 targets, 16 receptions, 195 yards and three takedowns during that stretch.

The Browns offense has opened up since Flacco took over the QB helm. This week, they face the Houston Texans, who have allowed the sixth most fantasy points to TEs (7.7).

This Texans team will be missing QB CJ Stroud, who had a spirited effort last in a comeback victory. This week, it doesn't seem like they're walking away with the win. Njoku will continue his current stretch with his best fantasy performance of the year.

Hunter Henry

Chiefs Patriots Football

The reigning and defending, back-to-back weekly TE4, Hunter Henry, has become a strong end-of-season TE candidate. He put together back-to-back 19-point games. The Patriots' TE has 12 targets, ten receptions, 106 yards and 3 TDs in the past two games.

Henry has developed a rapport with current Pats QB Bailey Zappe. The team should dominate this week against the worst defense for fantasy TEs. He's a good option if you're looking for someone who could still be out on the waiver or need a flex. Henry looks like a strong candidate to continue his success against the Broncos. So go ahead and give him a start whenever you get him.

Trey McBride

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride has seen nine targets in four of his last five games. The Cardinals will be without Marquise Brown on Sunday, ensuring McBride continues to see nine-plus targets. This metric has guaranteed a top-5 finish for the young tight end.

McBride is almost a lock to produce this week against the Bears. The Bears boast the sixth-worst defense against the tight end position, allowing 7.7 ppg. McBride seems like a guy you want on your team for the playoff stretch and should be a start for the rest of the season.

Our Start/Sit optimizer suggests McBride will be the better option on Sunday.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sit 'Em TEs

Tucker Kraft

Buccaneers Packers Football

Tucker Kraft has performed well in the last two games, stringing together two top-12 performances back-to-back. This week, Kraft gets a Panthers defense that's been bad but hasn't been gashed by the TE position this year. The Panthers have allowed 6.3 fantasy ppg.

This week, I expect Green Bay to run the ball down the Panthers' throat and not throw the ball. This seems like an easy sit for your semifinal/championship week.

Dalton Schultz

Texans Titans Football

Without C.J. Stroud, Dalton Schultz is not a viable TE for your fantasy team. Last week, Schultz caught four of five passes for 58 yards against the Tennessee Titans. This week, he'll face the Browns, who have the third-best defense against TEs, allowing 5.3 fantasy ppg.

Case Keenum will have a hard time with the Browns' pass rush, which should translate to his receivers having a hard time catching passes. Schultz has been good for most of the season, but this week should be the week you consider sitting him.