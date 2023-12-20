Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire RBs feat. Trey Sermon and two other possible league winners

For some it's the semifinals, for others its championship week. Whatever stakes are up for grabs this week, just remember league winners are molded on the waiver wire. Sometimes the most important weeks are the ones at the end, this has been tried and true over the past years. Players go down late, veterans get benched for the young players. However it happens, there's always someone unexpected in your fantasy lineup on championship weekend. This week's waiver wire article highlights three guys who are looking to get their shot at fantasy immortality (for us).

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire RBs

#1) Trey Sermon

As we go into the semifinal and Championship games, there's something to be said about getting an RB at the right time. The Colts have been running the ball a lot this year and have been successful whether with Jonathan Taylor or Zach Moss. Considering last year everyone thought Moss was the weak link in the Buffalo trade for Nyheim Hines.

The Colts offense has been effective this year and they are currently in the playoff mix so there's no looking back. Taylor sounds like he's on track for a return from his thumb injury this week, but if not then there will be a strong uptick in potential touches for Sermon. Regardless Sermon showed a lot last week in relief of Moss who suffered a shoulder injury. Sermon seems like a decent flex if either Moss or Taylor are out. If they are both out then he's a bonafide RB2.

#2) Zamir White

Last week might've been the week to grab Zamir White before everyone else found out about him. Now we've seen him put up 17.5 fantasy points and everyone is going to want him on their team. Last week in a 42-point slaughter of the Chargers, the Raiders let White eat to the tune of 85 yards and a TD on 20 touches.

This week is totally dependent on whether or not the Raiders are going to let Josh Jacobs play. If they want to work on a long-term contract with him then they'll most likely sit him. In that case, he's going to be the biggest pick-up for this week and against a Chiefs team that has allowed 17.32 fantasy ppg on average over the past five weeks.

The last time they played the Chiefs, Jacobs went for a season-high 22.5 fantasy points. This game means a lot to the Raiders who don't beat the Chiefs often and regardless of whether they deploy Jacobs or not. This offense is going to want to exploit a team thats not looking like itself. Grab white in preparation that the Raiders shutdown Jacobs.

#3) Chris Rodriguez Jr

Sticking with the theme of young players taking over for injured vets. Enter Chris Rodriguez Jr, who saw some action last week as the primary back. The hamstring injury to Brian Robinson Jr, has opened up the option of Chris Rodriguez being a league winner this week.

This week the Commanders are playing the equally awful New York Jets. A team that just allowed Raheem Mostert to run wild on them and on the season have allowed the eighth most fantasy ppg to opposing RBs (19).

Both teams have nothing to play for and that could make this game very interesting. It could also open the door for a further look into Rodriguez as a future player for the rebuilding Commanders. I like the prospects of Robinson sitting another week and Rodriguez getting more opportunities in Week 16. Pick him up on your waiver wire if you're looking for a solid flex.