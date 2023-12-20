Fantasy Football Week 16 WR rankings: Cooper Kupp continues to surge

Weekly rankings are one of the most useful tools in fantasy football leagues each season. Rather than setting lineups based on season-long projections, it can often be much more beneficial to make lineup decisions based on projections for a specific week. This requires managers to focus more on matchups and recent trends than overall output.

Analyzing player projections for a specific week based solely on their individual situation for that week alone has proven to be a successful strategy. Managers still competing in Week 16 of the 2023 fantasy football season may be well aware of this concept. This is because managers with matches this week are likely participating in their league's playoffs.

Wide receivers are an ideal position to use this strategy because of the incredibly long list of relevant options. Weekly rankings for this position are extremely valuable because they can help managers prioritize which options to target for their lineups.

Many factors play into weekly projections for any player, but recent trends and individual matchups are among the most important in fantasy football.

Cooper Kupp represents a player who has been trending strongly in the right direction with the Los Angeles Rams. After failing to eclipse 50 yards in four consecutive games, he has now surpassed 110 yards in each of the past two weeks with eight receptions and a touchdown in both games.

Stefon Diggs is an example of a fantasy football superstar who is trending in the wrong direction for the Buffalo Bills. He has failed to reach five receptions or 50 yards in four of his past five games, with just one touchdown during that stretch.

Matchups also play one of the biggest roles in determining weekly rankings in fantasy football. Garrett Wilson has been inconsistent this year for the New York Jets, but he has turned in some massive performances in favorable matchups.

The Washongton Commanders should be one of them in Week 16 as they allow the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Terry McLaurin is an example of the opposite, as he is usually a reliable lineup option but will be playing in an extremely challenging matchup this week against the Jets. They allow the fewest fantasy points per game to his position, so this will negatively affect his ranking for this week specifically.

All of these factors and many more were taken into careful consideration to produce the following Week 16 rankings for the top 50 fantasy football wide receivers.

Week 16 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 16 WR rankings

Tyreek Hill Justin Jefferson CeeDee Lamb Amon-Ra St. Brown Mike Evans Cooper Kupp AJ Brown DK Metcalf Stefon Diggs Puka Nacua Deebo Samuel DJ Moore Calvin Ridley Garrett Wilson Jaylen Waddle Brandon Aiyuk Tee Higgins DeAndre Hopkins Amari Cooper DeVonta Smith Rashee Rice Davante Adams Nico Collins Chris Godwin Courtland Sutton Chris Olave Drake London Jordan Addison Tyler Lockett Zay Flowers Noah Brown Josh Palmer Brandin Cooks Terry McLaurin Diontae Johnson Odell Beckham Jr. Jayden Reed Gabe Davis Tyler Boyd Marquise Brown Curtis Samuel Demario Douglas Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jakobi Meyers Adam Thielen Jerry Jeudy George Pickens Josh Downs Wan'Dale Robinson Quentin Johnston