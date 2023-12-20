Fantasy Football Week 16 WR rankings: Cooper Kupp continues to surge

NFL
By Adam Hulse
Modified Dec 20, 2023 15:39 GMT
Weekly rankings are one of the most useful tools in fantasy football leagues each season. Rather than setting lineups based on season-long projections, it can often be much more beneficial to make lineup decisions based on projections for a specific week. This requires managers to focus more on matchups and recent trends than overall output.

Analyzing player projections for a specific week based solely on their individual situation for that week alone has proven to be a successful strategy. Managers still competing in Week 16 of the 2023 fantasy football season may be well aware of this concept. This is because managers with matches this week are likely participating in their league's playoffs.

Wide receivers are an ideal position to use this strategy because of the incredibly long list of relevant options. Weekly rankings for this position are extremely valuable because they can help managers prioritize which options to target for their lineups.

Many factors play into weekly projections for any player, but recent trends and individual matchups are among the most important in fantasy football.

Cooper Kupp represents a player who has been trending strongly in the right direction with the Los Angeles Rams. After failing to eclipse 50 yards in four consecutive games, he has now surpassed 110 yards in each of the past two weeks with eight receptions and a touchdown in both games.

Stefon Diggs is an example of a fantasy football superstar who is trending in the wrong direction for the Buffalo Bills. He has failed to reach five receptions or 50 yards in four of his past five games, with just one touchdown during that stretch.

Matchups also play one of the biggest roles in determining weekly rankings in fantasy football. Garrett Wilson has been inconsistent this year for the New York Jets, but he has turned in some massive performances in favorable matchups.

The Washongton Commanders should be one of them in Week 16 as they allow the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Terry McLaurin is an example of the opposite, as he is usually a reliable lineup option but will be playing in an extremely challenging matchup this week against the Jets. They allow the fewest fantasy points per game to his position, so this will negatively affect his ranking for this week specifically.

All of these factors and many more were taken into careful consideration to produce the following Week 16 rankings for the top 50 fantasy football wide receivers.

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. CeeDee Lamb
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Mike Evans
  6. Cooper Kupp
  7. AJ Brown
  8. DK Metcalf
  9. Stefon Diggs
  10. Puka Nacua
  11. Deebo Samuel
  12. DJ Moore
  13. Calvin Ridley
  14. Garrett Wilson
  15. Jaylen Waddle
  16. Brandon Aiyuk
  17. Tee Higgins
  18. DeAndre Hopkins
  19. Amari Cooper
  20. DeVonta Smith
  21. Rashee Rice
  22. Davante Adams
  23. Nico Collins
  24. Chris Godwin
  25. Courtland Sutton
  26. Chris Olave
  27. Drake London
  28. Jordan Addison
  29. Tyler Lockett
  30. Zay Flowers
  31. Noah Brown
  32. Josh Palmer
  33. Brandin Cooks
  34. Terry McLaurin
  35. Diontae Johnson
  36. Odell Beckham Jr.
  37. Jayden Reed
  38. Gabe Davis
  39. Tyler Boyd
  40. Marquise Brown
  41. Curtis Samuel
  42. Demario Douglas
  43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  44. Jakobi Meyers
  45. Adam Thielen
  46. Jerry Jeudy
  47. George Pickens
  48. Josh Downs
  49. Wan'Dale Robinson
  50. Quentin Johnston

Edited by Deepesh Nair
