Fantasy Football Week 18 RB rankings: Aaron Jones looks to stay hot

Week 18 will conclude the championship round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs. Managers competing this week must ensure their lineups are fully optimized, as they likely have each week to get to this point. Some of the best lineups often start with the running back position, as they are often among the most important players in fantasy football.

Most running backs are capable of producing massive fantasy scores when playing in favorable situations but also carry bust potential into difficult matchups. This makes it extremely important to analyze each option's weekly situation before determining who to plug into starting lineups.

Weekly rankings are one of the most useful tools for setting lineups in fantasy football. Unlike season-long rankings, which attempt to predict overall yearly output, weekly rankings focus more on direct individual matchups and recent trends. It helps managers pinpoint the most favorable lineup options, not necessarily the best overall players.

Aaron Jones is an example of a running back who appears to be much more valuable in Week 18 than his season-long outlook suggests. He has exceeded 20 touches and 100 yards in each of his past two games, as he finally appears to be healthy. The Green Bay Packers have won every game this season that they have given Jones at least 20 touches, so they are likely to use this strategy against the Chicago Bears.

Ty Chandler is an example of the opposite side of this strategy. He has seen his fantasy football outlook skyrocket in recent weeks since surpassing Alexander Mattison as the Minnesota Vikings' featured running back, but his value will take a hit in a difficult Week 18 matchup. The Detroit Lions have been brutal for opposing running backs, as they allow the fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

Considering these scenarios and many more for each lineup option in Week 18 helps in determining the weekly running back rankings. Here's how the top 40 stacks up for this crucial slate of games to conclude the 2023 fantasy football playoffs.

Jonathan Taylor Travis Etienne Rachaad White Kenneth Walker III James Conner Zamir White D'Andre Swift James Cook Aaron Jones Saquon Barkley Breece Hall Bijan Robinson Tony Pollard Derrick Henry Raheem Mostert Alvin Kamara Jahmyr Gibbs Devin Singletary De'Von Achane Austin Ekeler Ezekiel Elliott Javonte Williams David Montgomery Joe Mixon Khalil Herbert Najee Harris Jerome Ford Chuba Hubbard Jaylen Warren Elijah Mitchell Ty Chandler Brian Robinson Jr. Tyjae Spears Roschon Johnson Antonio Gibson Chase Brown Tyler Allgeier Jordan Mason Zach Charbonnet Pierre Strong Jr.