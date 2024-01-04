Fantasy Football Week 18 Sleepers: Carson Wentz, Jamaal Williams and more 

If your fantasy league is still playing in Week 18, well, you’ve got more issues than just who to play. That’s a conversation for another day, but if you do need players for this weekend, I’ve got a few darts left in my pocket, and I’m ready to hit the bullseye.

First off, this week is crazy. There will be dozens of backups playing across the league. Some teams will have absolutely nothing to play for and will act like it. Others have everything to gain, and that is where I’m looking if I need production.

Take these plays as season-long shot prayers and DFS sharp picks. I’m not telling you to play Josh Allen or A.J. Brown; you know that already.

Fantasy Football Week 18 Sleepers: QBs

1] Tyrod Taylor (NYG vs PHI)

A few things here. 1) The Eagles defense is a mess. They can’t stop anyone. 2) Taylor played out of his mind last week. He threw for 319 yards while rushing for another 40. Now he faces a Philly D that allowed Kyler Murray to rip them to shreds at home. I have no doubt we’ll get 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Taylor.

2] Carson Wentz (LAR @ SF)

Typically, a backup QB vs the Niners is an obvious no-go. But San Fran isn’t playing for anything. They’ll be sitting several players (as the Rams will) to get ready for the playoffs. I love Wentz as the 2024 Joe Flacco comeback story. He’s insanely talented. He was the second overall pick and the front-runner for MVP in 2017. I believe Sean McVay can get something out of him in this super schemed-up offense. This is the Wentz showcase game for his future employer. Watch him put on a show vs. the 49ers' backups.

Fantasy Football Week 18 Sleepers: RBs

1] Devin Singletary (HOU @ IND)

Nineteen total touches last week for Singletary. That’s all you need to know. It didn’t turn into much for fantasy, but the role is there. I’m going to lean on him if I need him vs Indy, who have allowed double-digit PPR performances to opposing runners in every game since Week 3.

2] Jamaal Williams (NO vs ATL)

Alvin Kamara went down with an injury in Week 17, and we saw Williams take and record 40 snaps. I was surprised to see him targeted four times, but that number might double if Kamara can’t play. Here’s a guy who is on waiver wires across the land. He’s $7200 on DraftKings for DFS players. If Kamara can’t play, let’s lean on last year's touchdown leader for a one-week wonder.

Fantasy Football Week 18 Sleepers: WRs

1] Cedrick Wilson (MIA vs BUF)

Jaylen Waddle missed Week 17. Tyreek Hill is in a walking boot, and his house just caught fire. It’s a mess for the Dolphins receiving corps. Enter veteran Cedrick Wilson. He ran the most routes of any Miami WR last week (39) and scored 11 PPR points. Will that win you a league? Probably not, but if you need a desperation flex (or DFS dart throw), he’s a capable threat in a great offense that is fighting to win.

2] Greg Dortch (ARI vs SEA)

The diminutive receiver has seen 12 targets over his last two contests. It’s clear that Arizona wants to get the ball into his hands, as he’s also the team's punt returner. With Michael Wilson locked up on the outside with Devon Witherspoon, I like the Dortch play as someone who can win from the slot.