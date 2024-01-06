Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em Sit 'Em WRs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and more

Fantasy managers don't (or at least shouldn't) need help with the obvious choices at receiver each week. Barring the first sign of an apocalypse, players such as Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb should be in starting lineups every week.

Decisions get a bit tougher after that, and that is where I hope to help by providing a reason or two why we can trust certain WR3 or WR4 types that usually end up deciding fantasy matchups. Week 18 adds another layer of complexity in that many teams are resting their starters and/or playing their younger guys to get some idea of what they have in them heading into the offseason.

Below are two receivers who could post fantasy week-winning performances and two wideouts who are typically considered good starts that could disappoint:

Fantasy Football Week 18 Start'Em Wide Receivers

1] Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (@ ARI)

Fantasy managers cannot take for granted in Week 18, but one of the few things we can safely assume is that Seattle will play to win. The Cardinals' defense held up well in last week's upset of the Eagles but has been torched a few times by receivers this season, allowing nine receivers to top 16 PPR fantasy points. Smith-Njigba was one of two Seattle receivers to do so in the teams' first meeting in Week 7 (4-63-1).

JSN's involvement in the offense has been on the rise since the Seahawks' Week 5 bye and his production has been solid for over a month with at least 60 yards receiving or a touchdown in four of his last five outings. While his lackluster two targets in Week 17 is a bit of a concern, he has not recorded low-target outings in consecutive games at any point during his rookie season. With so much on the line, this week is unlikely to be the first time it happens.

2] Darius Slayton, Giants (vs. PHI)

There is no guarantee that Slayton will play his usual allotment of snaps and not lose some in the season finale to rookie Jalin Hyatt, who was drafted last spring with an eye on being an improved version of the veteran at some point in the near future. With that said, Hyatt has flashed but not displayed the same kind of staying power Slayton has in 2023. The Auburn product has produced at least 63 receiving yards and/or a touchdown in three straight.

One of the games during that streak was a three-catch effort in Week 16 against the Eagles that resulted in 90 yards and a touchdown. While Philadelphia enters this weekend with some hope of defending its NFC East crown, the Eagles have been atrocious against the pass all season long. If the Giants can extend Philly's defensive misery, it will likely come as a result of Slayton getting behind the Eagles' secondary and scoring on a long touchdown catch for the third straight week.

Fantasy Football Week 18 Sit'Em Wide Receivers

1] Garrett Wilson, Jets (@ NE)

There has been little question about Wilson's ability to play at a high level since the first time he stepped on a NFL field last year. His biggest issue during his first two seasons in the league has to do more with the men throwing him the ball. Trevor Siemian's presence under center has been good for him from a target perspective recently (25 targets over the last two games), but the combination of bad offensive line play and short throws has squashed any chance of Wilson doing much with them.

The Patriots may not be doing much well this season, but their defense has remained solid on a yards-per-play basis and when it comes to limiting receiver production - especially lately. Since the team's Week 11 bye, Rashee Rice is the only receiver to score at least 16 PPR fantasy points against New England. Wilson settled for five catches and 48 scoreless yards in the team's Week 3 meeting. It would be a surprise if Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't make him a priority again this time around.

2} Terry McLaurin, Commanders (vs. DAL)

Unfortunately for the bulk of the second half of the season, McLaurin could (and probably should) have been a fixture in this column. Whereas Sam Howell connected on 67.1 percent of his throws to him through nine weeks, that number dipped to 44.8 over the next four. The last three games have been something of a mixed bag with Jacoby Brissett stepping in twice to spark the offense and boost McLaurin's bottom line. Howell is expected to start again this weekend.

Although the Cowboys have surrendered some big games to receivers in recent weeks, they remain one of the stingier units against wideouts for the season. That is not the only thing working against McLaurin this week. Not only did Dallas hold him to four catches for 50 yards on 11 targets in their Thanksgiving Day rout of the Commanders, but the Cowboys have yielded no more than 9.0 PPR fantasy points to him in four of their last five meetings overall.