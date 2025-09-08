Fantasy Football Week 2 sleeper prospects feat. Puka Nacua, Dalton Schultz, and more

The NFL season is finally here, and fans who immerse themselves in fantasy football can enjoy all the fun of analyzing and building the perfect team again.

Fantasy leagues all have their superstars, like Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Saquon Barkley. However, every week, there are some sleepers in the wings, ready to shock fantasy players.

Ahead of Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, let's take a look at some players who have the potential to become the talk of the town.

Fantasy Football Week 2 sleepers feat. Puka Nacua

NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua was red-hot in the Los Angeles Rams' season opener against the Houston Texans. Picking it up right where he left off in 2024, the wideout recorded 10 receptions for 130 yards in the Rams' 14-9 victory.

The Rams play the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. While rookie quarterback Cam Ward and the Titans' defense kept things close against the Denver Broncos, they're still figuring things out, leaving much room for Nacua to have a field day.

Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz holds a consistent target share in the high-scoring game script of the Texans. In their Week 1 loss to the Rams, he caught three balls for 28 yards. While it ranked in the middle of the tight end pack in Week 1, his constant involvement in Houston's offense points to increased numbers as the season rolls on.

They'll feature on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the Bucs can hold their own, Schultz is in a prime position at home against a defense that struggled to keep the Atlanta Falcons at bay in Week 1.

Justice Hill

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has an opportunity to capitalize on favorable circumstances in Week 2, following their 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

They play at home against the Cleveland Browns, who started the season with a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. With overwhelming odds of winning the game, Hill stands as a deep sleeper to record a surprising stat line versus Cleveland.

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones's otherworldly performance versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 could be an insight into how the rest of his season may go. Beating the brakes off the visitors at Lucas Oil, 33-8, Jones put up 272 passing yards with one touchdown and completed 75.9% of his throws.

In Week 2, he squares off with Denver's Bo Nix. But while the Broncos are slight favorites to win, the fact that they barely held out the Titans in Week 1 opens a world of possibilities for Jones at home.

