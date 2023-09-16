Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em Sit Em' Wide Receivers: Projections for Christian Kirk, Terry McLaurin and more

Fantasy managers don't (or at least shouldn't) need help with the obvious choices at receiver each week. Barring the first sign of an apocalypse, players such as Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill should be in starting lineups every week.

Decisions get a bit tougher after that, and that is where I hope to help by providing a reason or two we can trust certain WR3 or WR4 types that usually end up deciding fantasy matchups. Below are four receivers I believe can help you win this week and four I believe could disappoint:

Fantasy Football Week 2 Start' Em Wide Receivers

Mike Williams, Chargers (@ TEN)

In each of the last four seasons, the Titans have ranked either first or second in most fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. They are off to a similar start in 2023 after the Saints' trio of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed each gouged them for at least five catches and 60 yards in Week 1.

The combination of Tennessee's stifling run defense, the likely absence of Austin Ekeler (ankle) and the Titans' mostly dreadful pass defense should force Los Angeles to go extremely pass-heavy in Week 2.

Few teams gave up the deep ball like Tennessee did last year - which happens to be the best part of Williams' game - so shake off the memories of his middling four-catch, 45-yard effort in the opener and pencil him in for about six catches, 80 yards and at least one touchdown against the Titans.

Christian Kirk, Jaguars (vs. KC)

If Williams' meager Week 1 fantasy total came as a surprise, then Kirk's one-catch, nine-yard performance against the Colts qualified as an utter shock. He ran 11 fewer routes (33-23) and played 20 fewer snaps (62-42) than presumptive third receiver Zay Jones.

Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars

Thankfully, head coach Doug Pederson gave fantasy managers some insight as to why it happened (Indianapolis predominantly plays zone) and why it should be different this week (the Chiefs utilize much more man coverage, which is where Pederson believes Kirk thrives).

Pederson has reason to be confident in Kirk, who totaled 16 catches for 157 yards and three TDs in two meetings against Kansas City last season. While things have changed a bit since then - namely Calvin Ridley emerging as the clear alpha receiver in Jacksonville - the Chiefs will likely continue to rely on man coverage and the Jaguars will most likely need to throw often in what should be a high-scoring game.

Other potential strong starts: Treylon Burks, Titans (likely featured receiver against the Chargers if DeAndre Hopkins is sidelined with his ankle injury); Jahan Dotson, Commanders (more on that in a bit)

Fantasy Football Week 2 Sit' Em Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin, Commanders (@ DEN)

Early-season expectations for McLaurin should have been tempered from the moment he suffered his toe injury (Aug. 21), which along with a quarterback (Sam Howell) making his second career start likely played a role in him finishing Week 1 with two catches for 31 yards against the Cardinals.

While his toe may feel better this week, his next challenge could not get much tougher: spending most of the afternoon lining up across arguably the league's top cornerback in Patrick Surtain II.

Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders

Better days are ahead, but it might take another week or two before we see vintage McLaurin again. Assuming Surtain and McLaurin go head-to-head most of the day, Jahan Dotson could have a field day against Broncos CB Damarri Mathis, who gave up eight catches for 95 yards and two TDs in his coverage to three different Las Vegas pass-catchers in Week 1.

George Pickens, Steelers (vs. CLE)

Pickens has as many jaw-dropping grabs on his highlight reel as anyone with only 18 games on their NFL resume. So, with the expected Week 2 absence of Diontae Johnson (hamstring), there should be no reason why he comes up short now, right? Right? Not exactly.

While there is a strong possibility Pickens explodes at some point during Johnson's likely multi-week absence, do not look for it to happen this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons

The Browns boast a great pass rush and a trio of solid cornerbacks that just put the clamps on a Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati passing attack - albeit in poor weather conditions - that is far more explosive than the Johnson-less group that catches their passes from Kenny Pickett.

Although Cleveland's defense may not be quite on the same level as San Francisco's (Pittsburgh's Week 1 opponent), it may not be too far behind either. Fantasy managers should strongly consider starting Pickens after this week, but it will be a tall order for him to get going against Browns CBs Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson or Greg Newsome.

Other potential weak starts: Drake London, Falcons (likely to see some shadow coverage from Packers CB Jaire Alexander); Garrett Wilson, Jets (downgrade of quarterback from Aaron Rodgers to Zach Wilson against a ferocious Cowboys' defense)

